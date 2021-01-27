Keke Palmer to Host and Executive Produce ‘Foodtastic,’ a Build Competition Series on Disney Plus

Keke Palmer is inviting you to be her guest… and she’s putting your service to the test!

Disney Plus has tapped superstar Palmer to host “Foodtastic,” an unscripted build competition series where teams are challenged to generate Disney-inspired works of culinary art.

The quadruple threat — acting, singing, daytime talk show hosting and activism— can also now add a fifth accomplishment to her résumé: executive producing. Palmer (“Hustlers,” “GMA3: Strahan, Sarah and Keke,”) will executive produce the 11-episode series slated to premiere on the House of Mouse’s streaming platform later in 2021. In addition to Palmer, Josh Silberman, Sarah Happel Jackson and Endemol Shine North America’s Sharon Levy, DJ Nurre and Michael Heyerman are executive producers.

“Foodtastic” will push three teams of contestants to their creative limits in the kitchen, testing their ability to whip up whimsical and grandiose food sculptures made out of everything from cheese and butter to fruits and vegetables. The food artists’ completed masterpieces will be judged by design, technical skills and storyline, not by taste. And per a release from the company, unused food from each competition won’t be wasted, and will instead be donated to local food banks. NYC’s City Cakes founder Chef Benny Rivera and Flour Shop founder Amirah Kassem (which has a distinctly Disneyfied aesthetic) will serve as judges on the show.

Palmer may be the first build competition series host on Disney Plus, but she isn’t new to the platform. Currently, Palmer is lending her voice talents to the streamer’s upcoming revival of “The Proud Family” as new character Maya.

“Foodtastic” is produced by Endemol Shine North America.