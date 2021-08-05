Keegan-Michael Key, Johnny Knoxville to Star in Hulu Comedy Pilot From Steve Levitan, John Enbom

Hulu has ordered a comedy pilot from Steve Levitan and John Enbom with Keegan-Michael Key and Johnny Knoxville attached to star, Variety has learned.

In the pilot, titled “Reboot,” Hulu decides to reboot an early 2000’s family sitcom. Its dysfunctional cast is forced back together and now must deal with their unresolved issues in today’s fast-changing world.

Levitan is the creator, executive producer, and showrunner and also wrote the pilot story. Levitan and Enbom wrote the pilot teleplay. Enbom will serve as writer and executive producer on the series. Danielle Stokdyk will also executive produce. 20th Television, where Levitan is currently under an overall deal, will serve as the studio.

“Reboot” is the first announced project for Levitan since the ending of “Modern Family” in April 2020 after eleven seasons and 250 episodes. Levitan co-created the hit ABC single-cam sitcom, which won 22 Emmy Awards throughout its run, including five wins for best comedy series. Levitan is also known for creating the hit NBC sitcom “Just Shoot Me!,” while his other TV credits include “The Larry Sanders Show,” “Wings,” “Frasier,” and “Greg the Bunny.”

He is repped by UTA.

Enbom previously co-created the Starz comedy series “Party Down,” a limited series revival of which is in the works at Starz. Enbom is set to serve as showrunner on the revival. He has also worked on shows such as “iZombie,” “Sirens,” “Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles,” and “Veronica Mars.”

He is repped by WME.

Key broke out as the co-creator and co-star of the Comedy Central sketch series “Key & Peele.” He has since gone on to star in TV projects like the recently-released “Schmigadoon” at Apple as well as “Brain Games” and “Game On.” His feature credits include “Dolemite Is My Name,” “The Prom,” “Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey,” “Toy Story 4,” and the live-action “Lion King.”

He is repped by UTA and Brecheen, Feldman, Breimer, Silver & Thompson.

Knoxville is best known as the leader of the “Jackass” team. “Jackass” started out on MTV as a TV series for three seasons before inspiring three films. The fourth film, “Jackass Forever,” is due out on Oct. 22. Knoxville also starred in the film “Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa.” An accomplished actor in his own right, Knoxville’s acting credits include “Dukes of Hazzard,” “Elvis & Nixon,” “The Lords of Dogtown,” “A Dirty Shame,” and “The Ringer.”

He is repped by CAA, Sloane Offer, and The Lede Company.