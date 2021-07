KCET Leads 2021 L.A. Area Emmy Wins, While KTLA Lands Two Top Newscast Awards

Public broadcaster KCET, which had led all local TV stations in nominations for the this year’s Los Angeles Area Emmy Awards, also wound up taking home the most (for the fifth year in a row), with nine awards. It was followed by Telemundo’s KVEA and Spectrum SportsNet, both of which landed six.

The Television Academy announced the 2021 Los Angeles Area Emmy Award winners in an in-person ceremony at its North Hollywood headquarters on Saturday. Spectrum News 1 journalist Giselle Fernández hosted this year’s awards ceremony, which was produced by Bob Bain and Bob Bain Productions.

Other big winners included KTLA-TV, which was named best morning newscast (between 4 a.m. and 11 a.m.) and evening newscast (between 7 p.m. to midnight).

As usual, all stations that enter are immediately nominated in the daily morning newscast (4 a.m. to 11 a.m.), daily daytime newscast (11 a.m. to 7 p.m.), and daily evening newscast (7 p.m. to 12 a.m.) categories. The so-called “Designated News Day Station Award” looks at for regularly scheduled daily news over a randomly chosen day — this year, on Nov. 17, 2020 to evaluate.

KVEA won this year’s daily daytime newscast. Last year KABC won the Emmy for best daily evening newscast, for its 11 p.m. telecast, while KNBC won for daytime news, and KMEX and KVEA tied for morning newscast Emmy.

Eligibility for this year’s L.A. Area Emmy Awards was between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, 2020 — which means coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic, Black Lives Matter and demonstrations surrounding systemic racism and police brutality, the election and the death of Kobe Bryant, were among the subjects included in this year’s submissions.

KCET’s haul included Emmys in arts; information segment; L.A. local color; music composition; informational series (more than 50% remote); informational series (more than 50% studio); and independent programming.

LA CityView Media Group was awarded the 2021 Los Angeles Area Emmy Governors Award, for its more than three decades of covering news geared toward Angelenos and Southern Californians, especially this year’s public health department pandemic updates throughout 2020 to all local area news outlets.

Here are this year’s nominees and winners:

PROGRAMMING & NEWS CATEGORIES

L.A. Local Color

61st Annual L.A. County Holiday Celebration • PBS SoCal

Kenneth Shapiro, Director, Executive Producer Nick Schwartz-Hall, Executive Producer

Ming Ng, Executive Producer

Cody Kopp, Producer

Teresa Taylor, Producer

Michelle Merker, Producer

Jason Kessler, Writer

Suzanna Guzmán, Co-Host

Brian White, Co-Host

Charles Kober, Editor

Jon Regul, Editor

Fireworks! (In Concert at the Hollywood Bowl) • KCET

Matt Bass, Director, Director of Photography

Juan Devis, Executive Producer

Gustavo Dudamel, Host

Angela Boisvert, Producer

Matthew Crotty, Producer

Jacqueline Reyno, Producer

Kathy Kasaba, Supervising Producer

Robert McDonnell, Supervising Producer

Emad Hashim, Editor

Kevin Demoff (LA Stories with Giselle Fernandez) • Spectrum News 1

Spectrum News 1

** WINNER ** The New West Coast Sound: An L.A. Jazz Legacy (Artbound) • KCET

Sandrine Orabona, Director, Producer

Juan Devis, Executive Producer

Alejandro Cohen, Producer

Mark “Frosty” McNeill, Producer

Jacqueline Reyno, Producer

Anke Thommen, Producer

Angela Boisvert, Co-Producer

Matthew Crotty, Co-Producer

Mark Petersen, Director of Photography

Jonathan Ade, Editor

Amanda Marie Pinedo, Associate Producer

Independent Programming

** WINNER ** California Coast: Within Sight, Scent And Sound Of The Ocean • KCET

Thomas Rigler, Director, Executive Producer

The First Angry Man • KCET

Camille Servan-Schreiber, Producer

Jason Andrew Cohn, Director, Writer

Into The Spotlight: DJ Uiagalelei • Fox Sports West

Andrew Schundler, Director, Producer

Morgan Lott, Editor, Director

Dustin Laemmlen, Director of Photography, Executive Producer

My Life With Rosie • KLCS

Angela Williamson, Ph.D., Director, Producer, Writer

Education/Information

Call To Serve (One SoCal) • Spectrum News 1

Spectrum News 1

City Rising: Youth & Democracy • KCET

Juan Devis, Executive Producer

Justin Cram, Producer

Jaime Morgan Munoz, Producer

Matthew Crotty, Co-Producer

Cathy Hue, Coordinating Producer

Terra Gutmann Gonzalez, Director of Photography

Caitlin Dixon, Editor

Angela Boisvert, Supervising Producer

Ann Valdes, Associate Producer

The Fight To Know (SoCal Connected) • KCET

Karen Foshay, Executive Producer, Producer, Writer

Michael Bloecher, Editor

Tori Edgar, Associate Producer

Denise Chan, Associate Producer

Guarding Ancestral Grounds With The Wiyot (Tending Nature) • KCET

Juan Devis, Executive Producer

Matthew Crotty, Executive Producer

Laura Purdy, Executive Producer

Anna Rau, Director, Producer

Corbett Jones, Director, Director of Photography, Editor, Producer

** WINNER ** Young Women Rising (Global Mosaic) • KCET

Kim Spencer, Executive Producer

Patsy Northcutt, Producer

Crime/Social Issues

** WINNER ** Fire Station 9 (SoCal Connected) • KCET

Robert McDonnell, Supervising Producer

Karen Foshay, Executive Producer

Gina Pollack, Producer

Michael Ray, Director of Photography

Andy Viner, Editor

In Conversation With Jorja Leap (LA Currents) • LA CityView35

Ted Lin, Executive Producer

Blake Bradford, Executive Producer

Jorja Leap (LA Stories with Giselle Fernandez) • Spectrum News 1

Spectrum News 1

Power & Health• KCET

Juan Devis, Executive Producer

Justin Cram, Producer

Jaime Morgan Munoz, Producer

Matthew Crotty, Co-Producer

Cathy Hue, Coordinating Producer

Eric Waldron, Director of Photography

Angela Boisvert, Supervising Producer

Tom Salvaggio, Editor

Preserving The Desert With The Native American Land Conservancy (Tending Nature) • KCET

Anna Rau, Director, Producer

Corbett Jones, Director, Director of Photography, Editor, Producer

Juan Devis, Executive Producer

Matthew Crotty, Executive Producer

Laura Purdy, Executive Producer

Arts

** WINNER ** Light And Space (Artbound) • KCET

Juan Devis, Executive Producer

Sue Ding, Director, Producer

Travis LaBella, Director of Photography, Producer

Jacqueline Reyno, Producer

Angela Boisvert, Co-Producer

Matthew Crotty, Co-Producer

Amanda Marie Pinedo, Associate Producer

Collin Davis, Editor

The Watts Towers Arts Center (Artbound) • KCET

Juan Devis, Executive Producer

Jacqueline Reyno, Producer

Angela Boisvert, Co-Producer

Matthew Crotty, Co-Producer

Amanda Marie Pinedo, Associate Producer

Doug Potts, Director of Photography

Matt Litwiller, Editor

Culture/History

Freedom Riders (LA Stories with Giselle Fernandez) • Spectrum News 1

Spectrum News 1

** WINNER ** Hollywood’s Architect: The Paul R. Williams Story • PBS SoCal

Michelle Merker, Executive Producer

Courtney B. Vance, On-Camera Talent

Royal Kennedy Rodgers, Director, Producer, Writer

Kathy McCampbell Vance, Director, Producer

George Artope, Editor

John Simmons, Camera

Niki Alilovic, Associate Producer

Shirlyn A. Cesar, Associate Producer

The New West And The Politics Of The Environment • KCET

Juan Devis, Executive Producer

Matthew Crotty, Executive Producer, Producer

Eric Waldron, Director of Photography, Producer

Jaime Morgan Munoz, Producer

Tom Salvaggio, Editor

Graham Chisholm, Co-Producer

Jon Christensen, Executive Producer

Vision 2021: Future Of SoCal • Spectrum News 1

Spectrum News 1

Informational Series (more than 50% remote)

Essential Jobs In 60 Seconds • LA County Channel

Lennie LaGuire, Executive Producer

Rosa Citraro, Executive Producer, Producer

Carla Carlini, Producer

Joe McDonald, Producer

Lisa Nguyen, Producer

Miguel Arcega, Camera

Aldo Lara, Camera

Naibe Reynoso, Anchor

** WINNER ** I Was There • KCET

Karen Foshay, Executive Producer, Producer

Michael Ray, Editor, Producer

Tori Edgar, Producer

LA County Close Up • LA County Channel

John Vande Wege, Producer

Lennie LaGuire, Executive Producer

Rosa Citraro, Executive Producer

Carla Carlini, Producer

Joe McDonald, Producer

Aldo Lara, Camera

Miguel Torres, Camera

Alejandro Galvan, Editor

Naibe Reynoso, Anchor

Jacki Karsh, Producer

Informational Series (more than 50% studio)

Apoyando A Nuestra Comunidad • Telemundo52.com

Dunia Elvir Procida, Anchor

Enrique Chiabra, Anchor

Elva Saray, Host

Armida Mier, Host

Lizette Carbajal, Executive Producer

Amaya Pinto Fernández, Producer

Inside The Issues With Alex Cohen • Spectrum News 1

Spectrum News 1

** WINNER ** Props In A Minute: Election 2020 • KCET

Karen Foshay, Producer, Writer

Robert McDonnell, Producer

Angela Boisvert, Producer

Henry Cram, Producer

Leyna Nguyen, Host

Entertainment

Cheech Marin (LA Stories with Giselle Fernandez) • Spectrum News 1

Spectrum News 1

** WINNER ** The Emmys Roundtable: Showrunners (LA Times Envelope Roundtable) • Spectrum News 1

Chris Argentieri, Executive Producer

James Novogrod, Executive Producer

Denise Callahan, Co-Executive Producer

John McCutchen, Co-Executive Producer

Julia Turner, Co-Executive Producer

Alison Brower, Co-Executive Producer

Elena Nelson Howe, Co-Executive Producer

Erik Himmelsbach-Weinstein, Co-Executive Producer

Dakota Ornelas, Associate Producer

Cienna Davis, Associate Producer

LZ Granderson, On-Camera Talent

Jose Soriano, Director

Mark Potts, Editor

Cody Long, Editor

Amy King, Supervising Producer

Steven Banks, Supervising Producer

Ken Kwok, Supervising Producer

Hecho En Mexico (In Concert at the Hollywood Bowl) • KCET

Matt Bass, Director, Director of Photography

Juan Devis, Executive Producer

Gustavo Dudamel, Host

Angela Boisvert, Producer

Matthew Crotty, Producer

Jacqueline Reyno, Producer

Kathy Kasaba, Supervising Producer

Robert McDonnell, Supervising Producer

Collin Davis, Editor

Lifetime Achievement Award: Eugene Levy • LA CityView35

LA CityView35

Music Diaries – Angelica Garcia • Spectrum News 1

Spectrum News 1

Music Composition

Artbound: Light And Space • KCET

Zach Robinson, Composer

Shine On • Spectrum News 1

Ravi Jakhotia, Composer

** WINNER ** Tending Nature: Preserving The Desert With The Native American Land Conservancy • KCET

Marcus Bagala, Composer

Mark Baechle, Composer

News Series

Decisión 2020 • KVEA

KVEA

** WINNER ** FACEism • ABC7

ABC7

Life Connected: Black History Month • NBC4

NBC4

Pizarrón 52 En Tiempos De Pandemia • KVEA

Alejandra Ortiz Chagin, Reporter

Sports Special

The Challenge • NBC4

Stuart Bell, Director

** WINNER ** Leave A Legacy: The 2019-2020 Lakers Season • Spectrum SportsNet

Spectrum SportsNet

Sports Series – News

** WINNER ** Atleta De La Semana • KVEA

KVEA

Season Interrupted • Spectrum News 1

Spectrum News 1

Sports Series – Programming (Post-Produced)

** WINNER ** Backstage: Dodgers • Spectrum SportsNet LA

Spectrum SportsNet LA

LAFC: Behind The Crest • LAFC

Benard Worrell, Executive Producer

Ulises Roman, Camera, Editor, Segment Producer

Joseph Madden, Camera, Editor, Segment Producer

Lauren Terry, Camera, Editor, Segment Producer

Sports Series – Programming (Live Broadcast)

** WINNER (TIE) ** Access Sportsnet Lakers • Spectrum SportsNet

Spectrum SportsNet

** WINNER (TIE) ** LAFC Pregame Show • LAFC

LAFC

Live Sports Coverage

Hockey Day In So Cal • Fox Sports West/Prime Ticket

Fox Sports West/Prime Ticket

** WINNER ** Los Angeles Lakers vs. Portland Trail Blazers • Spectrum SportsNet

Spectrum SportsNet

Sports Feature

A Unique Collaboration (Beyond the Sport) • Spectrum SportsNet

Brett Teal, Producer Pat Becher, Producer

** WINNER ** Vin Scully Narrates “Home” (Fox11 Sports Wrap) • KTTV-TV

Peter Wilgoren, Executive Producer Luc Alexander Nixon Jr, Editor

Sports Tease

Dodgers Season Opener • Spectrum SportsNet LA

Bettina Shore, Producer

Nik Kuo, Editor

Joe Davis, On-Camera Talent

** WINNER ** Lakers Return Without Kobe • Spectrum SportsNet

Henry Glassner, Producer

Reshad Bahadori, Editor

Remembering Kobe Bryant • Spectrum News 1

Max Hall, Editor

Live Special Events – Programming

**WINNER ** Kobe Bryant Pregame Ceremony • Spectrum SportsNet

Spectrum SportsNet

LA Pride 50th Anniversary Celebration • ABC7

ABC7

Live Special Events – News

Kobe And Gianna Bryant Celebration Of Life • Spectrum SportsNet

Spectrum SportsNet

Kobe Bryant Memorial Coverage • KTTV-TV

KTTV-TV

** WINNER ** Kobe Por Siempre • KVEA

KVEA

Feature Segment

Column One: Mystery Of The Stolen Cello (LA Times Today) • Spectrum News 1

Robert Meeks, Producer

Steve Saldivar, Producer

Karen Lopez, Segment Producer

Stacy Perman, Writer

Lauren Flynn, Editor

Lisa McRee, On-Camera Talent

** WINNER ** El Arte De Las Catrinas (Acceso Total Los Angeles) • KVEA

Amaya Pinto Fernandez, Producer

Mario Marval, Editor

Alejandro Chipana, Camera

Armida Mier, Associate Producer, On-Camera Talent

Claudia Uballez, Associate Producer

La Herradura De Oro (Acceso Total Los Angeles) • KVEA

Amaya Pinto Fernandez, Producer

Armida Mier, Associate Producer, On-Camera Talent

Alejandro Chipana, Associate Producer, Camera

Aldo Rizzo, Editor

Olas de Valor (Acceso Total Los Angeles) • KVEA

Amaya Pinto Fernandez, Producer

Elva Saray, Associate Producer, On-Camera Talent

Alejandro Chipana, Camera

Aldo Rizzo, Editor

Transformándose En Valentín (Acceso Total Los Angeles) • KVEA

Amaya Pinto Fernandez, Producer

Elva Saray, Associate Producer, On-Camera Talent

Saul Arredondo, Editor

Alejandro Chipana, Camera

Una Mujer En El Jaripeo (Acceso Total Los Angeles) • KVEA

Amaya Pinto Fernandez, Producer

Elva Saray, Associate Producer, On-Camera Talent

Alejandro Chipana, Associate Producer, Camera

Aldo Rizzo, Editor

Juan Carlos Macias, Camera

Information Segment

How A Nearly All-White City Is Trying To Shed Its Racist Image (LA Times Today) • Spectrum News 1

Maggie Beidelman, Producer

Jackeline Luna, Producer

Diana Jimenez, Associate Producer

Albert Lee, Associate Producer

Cody Long, Associate Producer

Tyrone Beason, Producer, Writer

Lauren Flynn, Editor

Invisible Chains (In Focus: California) • Spectrum News 1

Renee Eng, Host, On-Camera Talent

Robbi Peele, Executive Producer

Ariel Wesler, Reporter

Bobbie Eng, Camera, Producer

Nate Leathers, Editor

Los Refrigeradores De La Esperanza (Acceso Total Los Angeles) • KVEA

Amaya Pinto Fernandez, Producer

Elva Saray, Associate Producer, On-Camera Talent

Mario Marval, Editor

Alejandro Chipana, Camera

** WINNER ** My Kids Can’t Breathe: How South Africa’s Coal Mines Pollute The Air (Earth Focus) • KCET

Juan Devis, Executive Producer

Nicky Milne, Executive Producer, Producer

Jon Christensen, Producer

Matthew Crotty, Executive Producer

Kim Spencer, Executive Producer

Paula’s Story (LA County Close Up) • LA County Channel

Becky Schlikerman, Executive Producer

Samara Rosenbaum, Executive Producer

Lennie LaGuire, Executive Producer

Live Coverage of an Unscheduled News Event

First Nights Of Civil Unrest • KTLA5

KTLA5

** WINNER** Furia Por Justicia • KVEA

KVEA

George Floyd: Los Angeles En Toque De Queda • KMEX

KMEX

Good Samaritan Caught Up In Riot • KTTV-TV

Christina Gonzalez, Reporter

Protestas Distrito De Fairfax • KVEA

KVEA

Entertainment News Story

** WINNER ** Good Medicine (FACEism) (Eyewitness News at 5pm) • ABC7

David Ono, Producer, Reporter, Writer

Jeff MacIntyre, Camera, Co-Producer, Editor

The Kiss That Killed Star Trek (FACEism) (Eyewitness News at 5pm) • ABC7

David Ono, Producer, Reporter, Writer

Jeff MacIntyre, Camera, Co-Producer, Editor

Passion Project: Scott Budnick (Your Morning News) • Spectrum News 1

Bianca Rae, Reporter

Business/Consumer News Story

Responde: Unlawful Eviction (Noticiero Telemundo 52 A las 5:30) • KVEA

Azalea Iñiguez, Reporter

** WINNER ** Unemployment Fraud (CBS2/KCAL9 News at 4pm and 8pm) • CBS2/KCAL9

Kristine Lazar, Producer, Reporter

Arie Thanasoulis, Camera, Editor

Crime/Social Issues News Story

El Despertar De Terra Nova (Noticias Univision 34 A Las Once) • KMEX

Norma Roque, Reporter

Arturo Quezada, Camera, Editor

Francisco Vasquez, Camera

Equal In The Eyes Of God (FACEism) (Eyewitness News at 5pm) • ABC7

David Ono, Producer, Reporter, Writer

Jeff MacIntyre, Camera, Co-Producer, Editor

** WINNER ** Gabriel Fernandez (Eyewitness News at 5pm) • ABC7

Miriam Hernandez, Reporter

Lisa Bartley, Producer

Marcos Pallares, Editor

The Hunt For El Mencho (FOX 11 News at 10pm) • KTTV-TV

Bill Melugin, Reporter

Dan Leighton, Producer

Ollin Martinez, Camera

Luc Nixon, Editor

Jellybeans In A Jar (FACEism) (Eyewitness News at 5pm) • ABC7

David Ono, Producer, Reporter, Writer

Jeff MacIntyre, Camera, Co-Producer, Editor

Luchan Por Existir (Noticiero Telemundo 52 6pm and 11pm) • KVEA

Enrique Chiabra, Anchor, Reporter

Linette Arauz, Producer

Jorge Lopez, Editor

Perfil Policial (Noticias Univision 34 A Las Seis) • KMEX

Andres Fernando Pruna, Camera, Editor, Producer

Oswaldo Borraez, Reporter

Art/Cultural/Historical News Story

American Hero (FACEism) (Eyewitness News at 5pm) • ABC7

David Ono, Producer, Reporter, Writer

Jeff MacIntyre, Camera, Co-Producer, Editor

California Mexicana (Noticias Univision 34 A Las Seis) • KMEX

Leon Krauze, Reporter

Andrea Gonzalez, Reporter

Yarel Ramos, Reporter

Francisco Ugalde, Reporter

Andres Fernando Pruna, Camera, Editor, Producer

Chicano Moratorium (Noticias Telemundo 52 A las 6) • KVEA

Enrique Chiabra, Reporter

Island Of Miracles (FACEism) (Eyewitness News at 5pm) • ABC7

David Ono, Producer, Reporter, Writer

Jeff MacIntyre, Camera, Co-Producer, Editor

** WINNER ** Latinos y la Industria Vinícola (Noticias Univision 34 A Las Seis) • KMEX

Andres Fernando Pruna, Camera, Editor, Producer

Norma Roque, Reporter

Pinceladas De Vida (Noticias Univision 34 A Las Once) • KMEX

Norma Roque, Reporter

Rosalia Soza, Producer

Juan Hernandez, Camera

Environment News Story

El Cambio Climatico Es Ahora (Noticias Univision 34 A Las Seis) • KMEX

Andres Fernando Pruna, Camera, Editor, Producer

Yara Lasanta, Reporter

** WINNER ** Oceana Trash (Your Morning News) • Spectrum News 1

Sarah Pilla, Reporter

Oceanos Entre La Vida Y La Muerte (Noticias Univision 34 A Las Seis) • KMEX

Andres Fernando Pruna, Camera, Editor, Producer

Yara Lasanta, Reporter

Gabriela Teissier, Reporter

Vinos de California Cambio Climático (Noticias Univision 34 A Las Seis) • KMEX

Andres Fernando Pruna, Camera, Editor, Producer Norma Roque, Reporter

Yara Lasanta, Reporter

Health/Science News Story

** WINNER ** Hiroshima: When Science And Anger Collide (Eyewitness News at 5pm) • ABC7

David Ono, Producer, Reporter, Writer

Jeff MacIntyre, Camera, Co-Producer, Editor

La Edad De La Ansiedad (Noticias Univision 34 A Las Seis) • KMEX

Stephanie Bradford, Reporter, Writer

Andres Bonilla, Camera, Editor

Silvia Alvarez, Producer

Perseverance: Mission To Mars, Race To The Red Planet • KTLA5

Lu Parker, Anchor

Jacob Burch, Producer, Writer

Paul Sanchez, Camera, Editor

Steven Stark, Camera, Editor

Glen Walker, Anchor

Rendirse Jamas (Noticias Telemundo 52 A las 6) • KVEA

Norma Ribiero, Reporter

The Vaccine Of Hope (Noticias Univision 34 A Las Once) • KMEX

Andrea Gonzalez, Anchor

Andres Fernando Pruna, Camera, Co-Producer, Editor

Human Interest News Story

** WINNER ** Amenaza Latente (Noticias Univision 34 A Las Seis) • KMEX

Claudia Botero, Producer, Reporter

Andres Bonilla, Camera, Editor

Los Pasos De Don Mario (Noticias Univision 34 A Las Seis) • KMEX

Julio Cesar Ortiz, Reporter

Ulises Covarrubias, Camera

Juan Hernandez, Camera, Editor

Mujeres, Ciencia Y Sexismo (Noticias Univision 34 A Las Once) • KMEX

Andres Fernando Pruna, Camera, Editor, Producer

Annabelle Sedano, Reporter

The Only One (FACEism) (Eyewitness News at 5pm) • ABC7

David Ono, Producer, Reporter, Writer

Jeff MacIntyre, Camera, Co-Producer, Editor

Surfeando En El Barrio (KVEA Telemundo at 6pm) • KVEA

Alejandro Navarro, Reporter

Unity And Hope (NBC4 at 4pm) • NBC4

Ernesto Torres, Camera, Editor Tony Shin, Reporter

Where Are You From? (FACEism) (Eyewitness News at 5pm) • ABC7

David Ono, Producer, Reporter, Writer

Jeff MacIntyre, Camera, Co-Producer, Editor

Investigative News Story

** WINNER ** Crony Contracts (FOX 11 News at 10pm) • KTTV-TV

Bill Melugin, Reporter

Luc Nixon, Editor

SoCal Auto Dealer Blows Whistle On Toyota (Your Morning News) • Spectrum News 1

Natalie Brunell, Reporter

Trabajo Sin Paga (Noticias Univision 34 A Las Once) • KMEX

Claudia Botero, Producer, Reporter

Andres Bonilla, Camera, Editor

Sports News Story

Deaf Football Surprise (Fox11 News at 10pm) • KTTV-TV

Elex B. Michaelson, Anchor, Reporter

Debbie Kim, Editor

An Even Playing Field (NBC4 News at 11pm) • NBC4

Halie Cook, Camera, Editor

Kobe Inspired Kid (Your Morning News) • Spectrum News 1

Timothy Mario Parker, Reporter

** WINNER ** La Vida En Patineta (Noticias Univision 34 A Las Once) • KMEX

Diana Alvarado, Anchor, Reporter

Juan Hernandez, Camera, Editor

Silvia Alvarez, Producer

Short Promo – Sports

Angels Baseball – Returns This July • Fox Sports West

James Freeman, Editor, Producer

Bolts On 2 • CBS2

Mike Maas, Producer

Otto Petersen, Executive Producer

** WINNER ** Lakers Fans & Resilience • Spectrum SportsNet

Enrique Adánez, Camera, Director, Editor

Pablo Bujosa Rodríguez, Producer

Short Promo – News/Topical

2020 In Review – The Year That Changed Us • CBS2/KCAL9

Mike Maas, Producer

Otto Petersen, Executive Producer

Jeff Chayette, Graphic Designer

Earth Focus • KCET

Kathleen Abing, Editor, Producer

** WINNER ** Peaceful Protest • KVEA Telemundo 52

Mario Del Olmo, Producer, Writer Timothy Paine, Editor

Power & Health • KCET

Olivia Cox, Editor, Producer

SoCal Connected • KCET

Karen Foshay, Executive Producer, Producer

Michael Ray, Editor, Producer

Public Service Announcement

Pro Move: La Kings Zamboni Pull Over • LA36

Vance Kotrla, Director, Producer, Writer

Harry Drucker, Executive Producer

Kevin Pearcy, Producer

Yury Polissky, Editor

Sean Jacobs, Camera

Gerardo Mendoza, Editor

** WINNER ** The Risk Is Real • LA County Channel

Carla Carlini, Producer

Andrew Veis, Executive Producer

John Van De Wege, Executive Producer

Judith Green, Executive Producer

Joe McDonald, Producer

Jacki Karsh, Producer

Miguel Torres, Camera

Aldo Lara, Camera

Alejandro Galvan, Editor

The Risk is Real: Ciro Murguitio • LA County Channel

Lennie LaGuire, Executive Producer

Carla Carlini, Executive Producer

Judith Green, Executive Producer

Naibe Reynoso, Producer

Miguel Torres, Camera

Alejandro Galvan, Editor

Safe Halloween • KVEA

Mario Del Olmo, Producer, Writer

Timothy Paine, Editor

Saldremos Juntos • KVEA

Mario Del Olmo, Producer, Writer

Mario Marval, Editor

This Is The Way: A Mandalorian PSA • WeHoTV – City of West Hollywood

Lisa Marie Belsanti, Executive Producer

DESIGNATED NEWS DAY STATION AWARDS

Regularly Scheduled Daily Morning Newscast: 4:00am-11:00am

CBS2 News This Morning • CBS2

Eyewitness News At 6am • ABC7

Good Day LA • KTTV-TV

** WINNER ** KTLA5 News at 7am • KTLA5

Noticias Telemundo 52 A Las 6am • KVEA

Noticias Univision 34 6am • KMEX

Today In LA at 6am • NBC4

Your Morning 8am • Spectrum News 1

Regularly Scheduled Daily Daytime Newscast: 11:00am-7:00pm

Eyewitness News At 6pm • ABC7

FOX 11 News at 5pm • KTTV-TV

KTLA5 News at 1pm • KTLA5

NBC4 News at 4pm • NBC4

Noticias Telemundo 52 A Las 6pm • KVEA

Noticias Univision 34 A Las Seis • KMEX

Your Evening 5pm • Spectrum News 1

Regularly Scheduled Daily Evening Newscast: 7:00pm-12:00am

Eyewitness News At 11pm • ABC7

Fox11 News At 10pm • KTTV-TV

** WINNER ** KTLA5 News at 10pm • KTLA5

NBC4 News at 11pm • NBC4

Noticias Telemundo 52 A Las 11pm • KVEA

Noticias Univision 34 A Las Once • KMEX

73rd LA EMMY AWARDS WINNERS BY STATION

KCET (Channel 28) – 9

KVEA (Channel 52) – 6

Spectrum SportsNet – 6

KABC (Channel 7) – 4

KMEX (Channel 34) – 3

KTLA (Channel 5) – 2

Spectrum News 1 — 2

KCBS (Channel 2)/KCAL (Channel 9) – 1

LA County Channel – 1

LAFC – 1

KOCE (PBS SoCal Channel 50) – 1

Spectrum SportsNet LA – 1

Presenters this year included Carrlyn Bathe (Fox Sports West), Mike Bresnahan (Spectrum SportsNet/LA), Enrique Chiabra (KVEA), Allie Clifton (Spectrum SportsNet/LA), Suzanna Guzmán (KCET/PBS SoCal), Pat Harvey (KCBS/KCAL), Elex Michaelson (KTTV), Lu Parker (KTLA), Yarel Ramos (KMEX), Naibe Reynoso (LA County Channel), Melvin Robert (Spectrum 1 News), Marla Tellez (KTTV), Gabriela Teissier (KMEX) and Colleen Williams (KNBC).