Kayleigh McEnany, Controversial White House Press Secretary, Joins Fox News

Kayleigh McEnany, a White House Press Secretary during the Trump administration whose performance in the role drew criticism, has joined Fox News as a contributor, the network announced Tuesday. Details were revealed during an on-air interview with Fox News anchor Harris Faulkner.

McEnany isn’t the first Trump administration official to take an on-air role with the Fox Corp.-backed outlet. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, a McEnany predecessor in the White House press operations, became a contributor in 2019, and recently stepped down to pursue a run for governor of Arkansas. Larry Kudlow, a former Trump economic advisor, now anchors an hour on Fox Business Network.

McEnany is making a return to a place she called home at an early point in her career. She was once a production assistant assigned to “Huckabee,” the now-defunct Fox News program hosted by former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee that ran on Fox News between 2008 and 2015. Fox News had initially held talks with her after the 2020 election.

She first came to wider prominence as a contributor at CNN in the run-up to the nation’s 2016 election where she served as a sort of pro-Trump surrogate, though she criticized him as a candidate in earlier days. She has continued in that sort of role since leaving the WarnerMedia news outlet after Trump gained the White House. She served as a spokesperson for the Republican National Committee and Trump’s re-election campaign before taking on one of the U.S. government’s most public roles. During her time as press secretary, she routinely used press conferences at the White House to insult reporters while declining to answer questions or provide basic information about crucial national issues.

“We will be seeing much more of her in the future,” Faulkner said on air Tuesday.