Katie Couric, Aaron Rodgers, Bill Whitaker and Mayim Bialik to Guest Host ‘Jeopardy!’

“Jeopardy!” has announced four new guest hosts: Katie Couric, Aaron Rodgers, Bill Whitaker and Mayim Bialik.

The group follows current guest host Ken Jennings, who has been the first to fill in after the death of Alex Trebek, the show’s host of 36 years.

A journalist and New York Times best-selling author, Couric is set to become the first-ever female host of the show. Green Bay Packers quarterback Rodgers — who revealed his new gig a little too early on Tuesday — won an episode of “Celebrity Jeopardy!” in 2015. Whitaker, a “60 Minutes” correspondent, will also have a guest host spot, as well as “Call Me Kat” actor and neuroscientist Bialik.

To mark each guest host’s appearance, a donation will be made to a charity of their choice equal to the cumulative winnings of that week’s contestants.

“Alex was a legend, revered by all of us,” said “Jeopardy!” executive producer Mike Richards. “I want to thank our guest hosts, who will not only help all of us celebrate his great legacy, but also bring their own touch to the show.”

Jennings kicked off his tenure on Jan. 11. During the beginning of the show, Jennings paid tribute to Trebek, emphasizing that no one can replace the show’s longtime host.

“Like all ‘Jeopardy!’ fans, I miss Alex very much, and I thank him for everything he did for all of us,” Jennings said. “Let’s be totally clear: no one will ever replace the great Alex Trebek. But we can honor him by playing the game he loved.”