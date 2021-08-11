Kathy Griffin to Recur in ‘Search Party’ Season 5 (EXCLUSIVE)

Kathy Griffin has joined the cast of “Search Party” for its fifth season, Variety has learned exclusively.

Griffin will recur in the HBO Max comedy as Liquorice Montague, a conspiracy theorist who takes Chantal (Clare McNulty) under her wing as a “co-dependent apprentice.”

“Working with Kathy was a huge life moment for us. She brought so much warmth, humanity and professionalism to set, and delivered a performance that will delight the world,” showrunners Sarah-Violet Bliss and Charles Rogers said in a joint statement.

The fourth season of “Search Party” ended with Dory’s (Alia Shawkat) friends thinking she died in a house fire after she was held prisoner in that house’s basement. However, in the final moments of the episode, she awoke on a medical gurney, gasping for air and saying she “saw everything.”

It looks like it won’t take long for her to reunite with her friends, as HBO Max shares the fifth season of the dark comedy sees Dory entering a very public business partnership with charismatic tech billionaire Tunnel Quinn (Jeff Goldblum)– and bringing her old friends Portia (Meredith Hagner), Elliott (John Early) and Drew (John Reynolds) into the venture. Of course that means they will embark on yet another altruistic but terrifying journey.

Comedian, author and actor Griffin most recently appeared in Netflix’s “You” and lent her voice to the “Crank Yankers” revival, but she is also known for “Seinfeld,” “Suddenly Susan,” “Glee” and “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit,” in addition to appearing as herself on unscripted shows including “Kathy Griffin: My Life on the D-List” and her late-night talk show “Kathy,” and as a host (CNN’s New Year’s Eve Special, for example, which she co-produced and hosted alongside Anderson Cooper for a decade).

Her 2019 stand-up tour, entitled “Laugh Your Head Off” (a play on her experience being photographed holding fake decapitated head designed to look like Donald Trump and the Secret Service inquiry that followed), sold out across the globe and led to her first docu-comedy feature film, “Kathy Griffin: A Hell of a Story.” Previously, some of her stand-up led to Emmy-nominated specials, including “Tired Hooker” in 2011, “She’ll Cut a Bitch” in 2009 and “Straight to Hell” in 2007.

Griffin is also a bestselling author with multiple titles under her belt, from her memoir, “Official Book Club Selection: A Memoir According to Kathy Griffin,” to “Kathy Griffin’s Celebrity Run-Ins: My A-Z Index.”

Last week she revealed she had been diagnosed with lung cancer and was undergoing surgery to have part of her left lung removed. Yesterday she posted a video on Twitter to update everyone on how she was doing and share a joke her doctor told her she could use in her act. She wrapped production on this role ahead of this surgery.

She is repped by The Initiative Group and Edelstein, Laird & Sobel.

“Search Party” is executive produced by Bliss, Rogers, Michael Showalter and Jax Media’s Lilly Burns and Tony Hernandez.