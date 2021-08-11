Kate Winslet, Barry Jenkins, Anya Taylor-Joy, Elizabeth Olsen and More Join Variety’s Virtual TV Fest: The Nominees

Variety is pleased to announce the lineup for its first-ever Virtual TV Fest: The Nominees, airing on Aug. 18.

This year, Variety extended its TV Fest franchise to include panels with Emmy-nominated actors, directors, producers and writers in the comedy, drama, documentary series and nonfiction special and limited series categories. The panels will be moderated by Michael Schneider, Variety‘s deputy TV editor and senior TV awards editor, and Jazz Tangcay, senior awards editor.

The Comedy Series panel includes:

Hannah Einbinder (supporting actress, “Hacks”)

Debbie Liebling (executive producer, “Pen15”)

Courtney Lilly (showrunner and executive producer, “Black-ish”)

Rosie Perez (supporting actress, “The Flight Attendant”)

Paul Reiser (supporting actor, “The Kominsky Method”)

Hannah Waddingham (supporting actress, “Ted Lasso”)

William Zabka (co-executive producer and actor, “Cobra Kai”)

The Drama Series panel includes:

Steven Canals (co-creator, executive producer, writer and director, “Pose”)

Ann Dowd (supporting actress, “The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Aunjanue Ellis (supporting actress, “Lovecraft Country”)

Eric Kripke (showrunner, executive producer and writer, “The Boys”)

Tobias Menzies (supporting actor, “The Crown”)

Chris Sullivan (supporting actor, “This Is Us”)

The Documentary Series and Nonfiction Special panel includes:

Kirby Dick (executive producer, co-director and co-writer, “Allen v. Farrow”)

Steve James (producer, director, cinematographer and editor, “City So Real”)

Frank Marshall (producer and director, “The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart”)

T.J. Martin (director, “Tina”)

Amanda McBaine (director and producer, “Boys State”)

Jeff Orlowski (director, “The Social Dilemma”)

Samantha Stark (director and producer, “Framing Britney Spears”)

The Limited Series panel includes:

Paapa Essiedu (supporting actor, “I May Destroy You”)

Barry Jenkins (director and showrunner, “The Underground Railroad”)

Anya Taylor-Joy (lead actress, “The Queen’s Gambit”)

Elizabeth Olsen (lead actress, “WandaVision”)

Kate Winslet (executive producer and lead actress, “Mare of Easttown”)

