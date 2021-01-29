‘Kate and Allie’ Reboot Gets Put Pilot Order at NBC

NBC has given a put pilot order to a reboot of the classic sitcom “Kate and Allie.”

The updated series hails from writer and executive producer Erica Oyama. It follows two best friends raising their kids together in one household. They are like sister wives, only they don’t have to pretend to love the same man with bad hair. Through their unconventional arrangement, the two prove romance isn’t necessary to be a successful woman and mother.

Nahnatchka Khan and Jen Carreras will also executive produce via Fierce Baby Productions. Oyama and Khan currently work together on the upcoming NBC comedy “Young Rock,” which Khan co-created, and previously worked together on ABC’s “Fresh Off the Boat.” Ben Silverman, Howard T. Owens, Rodney Ferrell, and Gregory Lipstone of Propagate will also executive produce along with Peter Principato and Brian Dobbins. Universal Television will produce. Khan and Fierce Baby are currently under an overall deal at the studio.

The original “Kate and Allie” aired on CBS from 1984-1989 for six seasons and over 120 episodes. It starred Susan Saint James and Jane Curtin in the title roles, with Sherry Coben having created the show.

In addition to “Young Rock” and “Fresh Off the Boat,” Oyama’s past credits include “Corporate,” “Never Have I Ever,” “The Eric Andre Show,” and “Children’s Hospital.”

Khan made her feature directorial debut with “Always Be My Maybe.” Her past TV credits include creating shows like “Don’t Trust the B— in Apartment 23.” She is currently working on an untitled series with that show’s star, Krysten Ritter, based on the book “Serial Killers Anonymous.”