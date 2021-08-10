CNN Confirms Anchor Kasie Hunt Will Join CNN Plus

Kasie Hunt, a veteran of NBC News, will join CNN’s soon-to-launch streaming outlet as an anchor and national affairs analyst. She will start work at the WarnerMedia news outlet on September 7.

Hunt is the first anchor to be named at the new service, CNN Plus, which is slated to launch in the first quarter of 2022. CNN said she will host a daily show focused on politics for the outet, while also appearing on and reporting for CNN U.S. operations, where she will cover national and breaking news.

Hunt signed off from her MSNBC program, “Way Too Early,” in mid July, but did not disclose what her next job might be. Variety reported at the time that she had signed a lucrative new deal with CNN, which has said it intends to hire dozens of new staffers for CNN Plus, its bid to compete in a new media world where more consumers are migrating to on-demand video, rather than getting all of their video entertainment through linear TV stations and traditional cable or satellite services.

Hunt was seen as a rising star at NBC News, where she had been working since 2013. In addition to anchoring programs like “Way Too Early” and Kasie DC,” she was the NBCUniversal outlet’s Capitol Hill correspondent. She joined NBC News as an off-air reporter and producer covering Congress and politics. Prior to working at NBC, she was the lead Associated Press reporter aboard Mitt Romney’s campaign plane in 2012, and was a health policy reporter for National Journal’s CongressDaily, writing about the passage of the Affordable Care Act. She also wrote for Politico covering the 2010 midterm elections. Hunt started her career in journalism as an intern in the political unit of NBC News.

She will be based in Washington, DC.

All of the nation’s big TV-news divisions have begun to focus more intently on streaming video, well aware that a rising generation of news aficionados are getting their headlines from Twitter feeds and smartphone alerts. CBS News, which got in early to the game with CBSN, has been combined with its parent company’s local TV stations, and the combined entity has already begun producing special reports led by local-news anchors on the ground at events of great interest, like the collapse of the Surfside condominium in Florida. MSNBC is developing programs from top anchors like Mika Brzezinski and Nicolle Wallace for its parent company’s Peacock outlet. ABC News has broken down walls between streaming and linear programming, enlisting producers from its streaming efforts for its “GMA3” on ABC and elevating streaming anchor Linsey Davis to anchor a weekend broadcast of “World News Tonight.” Fox News continues to bolster its Fox Nation streaming outlet with additional content — and in May announced it would make its linear primetime opinion broadcasts available on the service the day after they air.