Kardashian-Jenner Hulu Series Underway as Family Taps Fulwell 73 to Produce (EXCLUSIVE)

Production is officially underway on the Kardashian-Jenner family’s new Hulu series, and the famous clan has teamed up with Fulwell 73 to produce their first project with the streaming service, Variety has learned exclusively.

Few details have been released about the show, which is currently untitled, but it is described by Hulu as the Kardashian-Jenners’ next chapter as they bring viewers a “new, intimate journey into their lives.”

The project is the first to come from the family’s new content deal at Hulu, following their departure from E! after 20 seasons of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.” The multi-year pact with Disney was announced in December 2020 with global content streaming on Hulu in the U.S., Star Plus in Latin America and Disney Plus in all other territories.

With a new show, comes new partners. The Kardashian-Jenners have selected Fulwell 73 as the production company for their upcoming series. Fulwell 73 partner Ben Winston will executive produce with Danielle King, who will serve as showrunner. Fulwell’s Emma Conway and Elizabeth Jones are also executive producers.

Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian West and Khloé Kardashian will serve as executive producers on the series that they’ll star in alongside younger sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner. Ryan Seacrest, who originally discovered the family for reality TV in the early 2000s and created “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” is also on board as an executive producer.

This is the latest high-profile project for Fulwell 73, the London and Los Angeles-based production company known for its partnership with James Corden and work with One Direction.

After much success across the pond, Fulwell 73 has become a prolific shingle stateside over the past few years, first making its mark with Corden’s successful late-night CBS show and then with the Emmy-winning “Carpool Karaoke: The Series,” created by Winston and Corden, at Apple TV Plus.

Earlier this week, the Recording Academy announced that Fulwell 73 would be producing the 2022 Grammy Awards for the second year in a row. The company was behind the “Friends” reunion special at HBO Max, is launching the NASA series “Among the Stars” on Disney Plus and is also producing Adele’s hotly anticipated upcoming CBS concert special, “Adele One Night Only,” which will feature an interview with Oprah Winfrey. On the film side, Fulwell 73 was behind Amazon’s “Cinderella” with Camila Cabello, Lionsgate’s “In the Hands of the Gods” and Sony’s box office hit “One Direction: This Is Us.”

Fulwell 73 was founded in 2005 by Winston and lifelong friends Leo Pearlman, Ben Turner and Gabe Turner. Corden was added as a partner in 2017. (Corden is not serving as a producer on the Kardashian-Jenner series.)

On E!, all 20 seasons of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” were produced by Bunim/Murray Productions and Ryan Seacrest Productions. The groundbreaking show premiered in 2007 and ran for 14 years, turning the family into a phenomenon that helped shape pop culture, fashion and beauty, and transforming the sisters from reality stars to A-list celebrities to billion-dollar businesswomen.

Kris Jenner, known in the pop culture zeitgeist as the original “momager,” is one of the savviest women in the entertainment industry, responsible for her family’s multimedia domination — complete with lucrative clothing lines, cosmetic companies and apps. The Kardashian-Jenner empire includes Kim’s Skims shapewear line and KKW beauty and fragrance lines; Kourtney’s Poosh lifestyle platform; Khloé’s Good American apparel; Kendall’s new 818 Tequila and Kylie Cosmetics, which has branched out into skincare and baby products.

Since their show ended on E!, the family has continued to dominate headlines. Hulu is staying mum on what their cameras might have captured for the upcoming series, but in recent months, Kardashian West — who is publicly co-parenting with estranged husband Kanye West — hosted “SNL” to rave reviews, and Kourtney and drummer Travis Barker got engaged, which is rumored to have been filmed for the upcoming show. Over the past few weeks, as production has been underway, the family has been sharing snippets from filming to their hundreds of millions of followers on social media.

During its run, “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” episodes were available on Hulu, drawing viewers to the streaming service, which led to the organic partnership with the famous family.

The new series is expected to launch in the first half of 2022, though a premiere date hasn’t been set yet.