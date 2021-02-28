Kaley Cuoco on Her Fangirl Moment After Being Nominated for a Golden Globe With Catherine O’Hara From ‘Schitt’s Creek’

Kaley Cuoco began watching “Schitt’s Creek” in the fall of 2019, when “The Flight Attendant” was shooting its premiere episode in Thailand.

“I’d never seen it before,” Cuoco recounted during a recent interview with Variety for the magazine’s Feb. 24 cover. “I would watch it on my phone in between takes, and I would laugh. And then I’d go walk around and talk like Moira. And everyone was like, ‘Kaley’s talking like Moira again — she’s losing her mind!’”

Moira, of course, is the singular invention of Catherine O’Hara for the Emmy-winning “Schitt’s Creek,” created by Eugene and Daniel Levy. During the show’s six seasons on Pop, O’Hara made Moira an iconic figure, with her infinite wigs, her distinctive clothing style, her multi-syllabic vocabulary and, despite Moira’s best efforts, her loving heart.

So on the day of the Golden Globe nominations, when Cuoco received her first-ever nomination alongside O’Hara in the actress in a musical or comedy category, she was thrilled: “That could have been it for me — deceased, over, done.”

Cuoco and O’Hara are both managed by Brillstein Entertainment Partners, so Cuoco emailed O’Hara’s manager to congratulate him, and to say that “‘Schitt’s Creek’ got me through shooting in Thailand.”

“I just want you to know, this is a dream,” Cuoco wrote in the email. “Not to be nominated — but to be nominated next to her.”

A few days later, Cuoco got an email from O’Hara herself, saying she had watched and liked “The Flight Attendant.” “The things she was saying to me,” Cuoco said, “it was life-altering.”

“And she said, ‘I wish we were in person this year, so I could give you a hug,’” Cuoco added. “I was just blown away.”

Cuoco wrote back right away. “I said to her, ‘I don’t think you understand what you just did for me, whether you were just responding and being kind, but you’re someone I truly look up to.’”

Should she ever be in the same position as a veteran nominee, Cuoco plans to pay it forward: “I will always respond.”

“I will never forget that, ever,” Cuoco said.