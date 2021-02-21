‘SEAL Team’ Actor Justin Melnick Recovering After Fall From Helicopter

“SEAL Team” actor Justin Melnick is recovering at home after falling from a helicopter during a private commercial shoot on Saturday, Variety has confirmed.

Reports first surfaced last night that a stuntman fell 15-20 feet from a helicopter during a shoot near Blue Cloud Movie Ranch in Santa Clarita, Calif. The Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Office confirmed to Variety that the Los Angeles County Fire Department then transported the man to the hospital to be treated for injuries that were not life-threatening.

Representatives for Melnick said that the actor is doing fine and recovering at home, adding that the shoot was in no way associated with “SEAL Team.” The dog that Melnick was performing the stunt with is also recovering and in good condition.

Representatives for Blue Cloud Movie Ranch did not immediately respond to Variety‘s request for comment.

Melnick is best known for playing Brock Reynolds on CBS’ “SEAL Team.” Prior to scoring a role as a recurring actor on the series, Melnick served as the show’s dog handler. He is the handler and real-life owner of Dita, a Belgian Malinois who appears as the K9 dog Cerberus on the series.

Melnick, who is a police officer, spoke to Variety about his role as a dog handler in 2018. “Dog trainers have this saying that “Your emotion runs up and down the leash,” so she can feel what you’re thinking just conducted through the leash,” Melnick said of working with Dita. “It’s just a bond. I’ve never had anything in my life like it.”

