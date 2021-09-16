Noticias Telemundo Has Its New Evening Anchor: Julio Vaqueiro

Julio Vaqueiro will be the next anchor of Telemundo’s signature evening newscast “Noticias Telemundo,” filling a role that had previously been held by Jose Diaz-Balart.

Vaqueiro had been anchoring the NBCUniversal-backed network’s late-night newscast, which airs at 11:35 p.m. eastern. His new assignment will have him leading a 6:30 p.m. news show.

“Julio embodies the passion for news and rigorous reporting that are at the core of what we stand for at Noticias Telemundo,” said Luis Fernandez, president of Noticias Telemundo, in a prepared statement. “Julio has consistently delivered impactful and rigorous journalism across multiple anchoring roles, and we’re thrilled he will be bringing his integrity, unique voice and commitment to our audience to our flagship newscast.” Vaqueiro will also contribute reporting across all of Noticias Telemundo’s news programs and breaking news and special events coverage.

Diaz-Balart is moving to MSNBC, where he will host a late-morning hour, while also anchoring monthly specials and breaking-news events on Telemundo.

Vaqueiro joined Telemundo’s national news network in 2017 as co-anchor of the weekend newscast, “Noticias Telemundo Fin de Semana.” Before that, he was a co-anchor at Telemundo 52, an affiliate in Los Angeles. He has also worked as a Mexico City correspondent for the newsmagazine “Al Rojo Vivo” and collaborated with MSNBC as a contributor. Vaqueiro has also contributed to “NBC News X Noticias Telemundo Reports,” a news initiative between the two networks where bilingual reporters collaborate on stories which air in Spanish on Noticias Telemundo and in English. He has appeared on NBC News, NBC News Now, “Today” and “NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt.”

“It’s an honor to be able to continue serving the Latino community now as the anchor of our main newscast where we chronicle the most important issues impacting Hispanics through insightful reporting and great storytelling,” said Vaqueiro, in a statement. “I’m very excited to build on that commitment and further elevate the voices of Latinos to provide them with the most objective and complete information they need to make decisions every day.”

.Before moving to the United States, Vaqueiro was a reporter and anchor at Efekto TV in Mexico City. He earned his bachelor’s degree in communications from Universidad Anáhuac del Norte in Mexico City. He is a native of Mexico.