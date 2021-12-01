Juliette Lewis, Ed Begley Jr. and More Join Peacock’s ‘Queer as Folk’ Reboot

“Yellowjackets” lead and Academy Award and Emmy-nominated actress Juliette Lewis will recur as a guest star opposite Ed Begley Jr., Armand Fields, Chris Renfro, Eric Graise, Sachin Bhatt and Benito Skinner on Peacock’s reimagined “Queer as Folk” series. Lewis also joins previously announced recurring guest star, the iconic “Sex and the City” actress Kim Cattrall.

The “Queer as Folk” reboot is inspired by the British series of the same name created by Russell T. Davies. It follows a diverse group of friends in New Orleans whose lives are transformed in the aftermath of a tragedy. The show is helmed by creator and executive producer Stephen Dunn, executive producer Jaclyn Moore and Universal Studio Group division UCP.

Cattrall plays a martini-soaked, high society southern debutant with trailer park roots; Lewis (“I Know This Much Is True”) will play a single mom who is more of a friend than a parent to her teenage son; Begley Jr. (“Young Sheldon,” “Bless This Mess”) will play an emotionally distant father; Fields (“Work in Progress,” “The Chi”) plays a reigning drag queen and the matriarch of the local scene; Graise (“Locke & Key,” “Step Up: High Water”) plays a jaded barfly; Bhatt (“Grace & Frankie,” “Into the Dark”) plays a charming and empathetic sex worker; Skinner (“Search Party,” “Bros”) plays a self-aggrandizing influencer.

Previous series regulars that have been announced thus far include Devin Way, Fin Argus, Jesse James Keitel, Candace Grace, Johnny Sibilly and Ryan O’Connell, who also serves as writer and co-executive producer on the series. Executive producing alongside Dunn and Moore include Lee Eisenberg, Emily Brecht, Nicola Shindler and Louise Pederson for All3 Media International, which distributes the original British series produced by Red Productions for Channel 4, the original series’ creator and Brian Dannelly, who also directs.