Judy Greer to Replace Pamela Adlon in Showtime Anthology Series ‘The First Lady’

Judy Greer has signed on for a guest starring role in the upcoming Showtime series “The First Lady.”

Formerly known as “First Ladies,” the show is described as a reframing of American leadership, told through the lens of the women at the heart of the White House. Viola Davis will star as Michelle Obama, while Michelle Pfeiffer will play Betty Ford.

Greer is set to play Nancy Howe, Ford’s trusted confidante and social secretary. She takes over the role from Pamela Adlon, who dropped out of the project due to a scheduling conflict. Howe and Ford were said to be inseparable through thick and thin, from facing Betty’s struggle with breast cancer to turning dusty White House traditions upside down.

Greer is no stranger to Showtime audiences, having recently starred in the premium cabler’s series “Kidding” opposite Jim Carrey as well as having appeared in both “Masters of Sex” and “Californication.” She is also known for her work on shows like “Archer,” “The Big Bang Theory,” “How I Met Your Mother,” and “BoJack Horseman.” On the feature side, she has starred in “Ant-Man and the Wasp,” “War for the Planet of the Apes,” and “Where’d You Go Bernadette” among many others.

She is repped by CAA, Artists First and Felker Toczek.

Other cast members of “The First Lady” include Aaron Eckhart as Gerald Ford and Rhys Wakefield as Dick Cheney. The first season of the series will also explore the life of Eleanor Roosevelt, with that role yet to be cast. Variety exclusively reported that Jayme Lawson and Kristine Froseth will play a young Obama and a young Ford.

“The First Lady” is written and executive produced by Aaron Cooley. Davis is also executive producing along with Julius Tennon and Andrew Wang of JuVee Productions. Cathy Schulman of Welle Entertainment executive produces along with Jeff Gaspin via Gaspin Media, and Brad Kaplan of LINK Entertainment. Susanne Bier is attached to direct and executive produce. Showtime and Lionsgate Television will produce.