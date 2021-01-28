Joss Whedon HBO Series ‘The Nevers’ Taps Philippa Goslett as New Showrunner

The upcoming Joss Whedon HBO series “The Nevers” has selected Philippa Goslett as its new showrunner and executive producer.

Goslett takes over the role from Whedon, whose exit from the show was reported back in November. Whedon said in a statement at the time his departure was due to being unable to meet “the physical challenges of making such a huge show during a global pandemic.”

“The Nevers” is still due to debut in 2021. According to an individual with knowledge of the production, production on the first season was interrupted by the pandemic, with the first half of the first season completing production in the U.K. in the fall. Goslett will oversee the second half of Season 1, which is currently in pre-production.

Goslett most recently wrote the 2018 feature “Mary Magdalene” starring Rooney Mara, Joaquin Phoenix, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and Tahar Rahim. Her other credits include “How to Talk to Girls at Parties,” “Little Ashes,” and “Holy Money.”

She is repped by Casarotto Ramsay, UTA, and Gang Tyre.

“The Nevers” is set in the last years of Queen Victoria’s reign. London is beset by the “Touched”: people – mostly women – who suddenly manifest abnormal abilities – some charming, some very disturbing. Among them are Amalia True (Laura Donnelly), a mysterious, quick-fisted widow, and Penance Adair (Ann Skelly), a brilliant young inventor. They are the champions of this new underclass, making a home for the Touched, while fighting the forces of… well, pretty much all the forces – to make room for those whom history as we know it has no place.

The cast also includes Olivia Williams, Nick Frost, James Norton, Tom Riley, Rochelle Neil, Eleanor Tomlinson, Amy Manson, Pip Torrens and many more.

Whedon created the series and continues to serve as an executive producer. Along with he and Goslett, other executive producers are Bernadette Caulfield, Ilene S. Landress, Doug Petrie, and Jane Espenson.