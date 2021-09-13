Joshua Sasse Joins Fox Country Music Drama ‘Monarch’

Joshua Sasse has been cast in the Fox country music drama “Monarch.”

Sasse joins previously announced cast members Susan Sarandon, Trace Adkins, Anna Friel, and Beth Ditto.

In the series. Reigning King of Country Music Albie Roman (Adkins), along with his insanely talented, but tough as nails wife, Queen of Country Music Dottie Cantrell Roman (Sarandon), have created a country music dynasty. But even though the Roman name is synonymous with authenticity, the very foundation of their success is a lie. And when their reign as country royalty is put in jeopardy, heir to the crown Nicolette “Nicky” Roman (Friel) will stop at nothing to protect her family’s legacy, while ensuring her own quest for stardom.

Luke Roman (Sasse), smart, charming and more insecure than he lets on, is the son of country music legends Dottie and Albie Roman, as well as the CEO of the family’s business, Monarch Entertainment. Luke is close to his sisters Nicky and Gigi (Ditto), and is the apple of his mother’s eye, but he has a troubled relationship with his father, whose approval he can never get, no matter how hard he tries.

Sasse is known for starring in the title role of the ABC musical series “Galavant.” He most recently starred in the Hallmark movie “Her Pen Pal” and in the CW drama “No Tomorrow.” He previously starred in the cop drama “Rogue” opposite Thandiwe Newton.

He is repped by ICM, Silver Lining Entertainment and Insight in the UK.

“Monarch” will debut midseason for Fox on Jan. 30 immediately after the NFC Championship game, with the show’s second episode airing on Feb. 1. The series hails from writer Melissa London Hilfers, who will also executive produce. Michael Rauch is the executive producer and showrunner. Gail Berman and Hend Baghdady of The Jackal Group and Sandbox Entertainment’s Jason Owen also executive produce. Jason Ensler is directing and executive producing the first episode. Adam Anders serves as executive music producer, with the series set to feature original music and covers. The series is produced and wholly owned by Fox Entertainment.