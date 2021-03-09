Josh Holloway to Star in HBO Max Series ‘Duster’ From LaToya Morgan, J.J. Abrams

Josh Holloway is set to star in the HBO Max series “Duster,” which hails from co-writers LaToya Morgan and J.J. Abrams, Variety has learned.

Set in the 1970’s Southwest, “Duster” explores the life of a getaway driver for a growing crime syndicate. Hollway will star as the driver.

The role reunites Holloway with Abrams, as Holloway is best known for starring as James “Sawyer” Ford on the ABC drama “Lost.” Abrams co-created the series in addition to executive producing and directing multiple episodes. The show ultimately ran for six seasons and 121 episodes.

Holloway was most recently seen in the Paramount Network series “Yellowstone,” which he joined in the show’s third season. He also recently starred in the USA Network action drama “Colony” from “Lost” co-creator Carlton Cuse. His feature credits include “Sabotage” and “Mission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol.”

He is repped by UTA and Viewpoint.

Warner Bros. Television will produce “Duster,” with both Morgan and Bad Robot currently under overall deals at the studio. Morgan and Abrams will executive produce in addition to writing, with Bad Robot’s Ben Stephenson also executive producing. Rachel Rusch Rich of Bad Robot will be co-executive producer.

Morgan most recently wrote for “The Walking Dead”. Previously, she was a co-executive producer and writer of AMC’s “Into the Badlands” and “TURN: Washington’s Spies,” and was a writer for NBC’s “Parenthood” and Showtime’s “Shameless.”

“Duster” was one of several HBO Max projects Abrams and Bad Robot set up at HBO Max last year. Others include a series based on “The Shining” and a “Justice League Dark” series.