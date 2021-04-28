Josh Gad, Isla Fisher to Star in Romantic Comedy Series ‘Wolf Like Me’ at Peacock

Josh Gad and Isla Fisher are set to star in the romantic comedy series “Wolf Like Me,” which has received a straight-to-series order at Peacock.

The streamer has ordered six episodes of the half-hour series. In the show, Gary (Gad) is an emotional wreck and struggles to provide for his daughter since the death of his wife. Mary (Fisher) has a secret she can’t bring herself to share with anyone. The universe brought these two together for a reason, they just need to keep following the signs.

Abe Forsythe will write and executive produce the series in addition to directing all six episodes. Gad and Fisher will executive produce as well as star. Jodi Matterson, Bruna Papandrea, and Steve Hutensky from Made Up Stories will also executive produce. The series is produced by Made Up Stories in partnership with Endeavor Content and Stan.

“We fell in love with Abe Forsythe’s imaginative storytelling and gift for creating complex and compelling characters,” said Lisa Katz, president of scripted content for NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “With the incredibly talented Isla Fisher and Josh Gad at the center, WOLF LIKE ME will be engaging, quirky and wholly original.”

Gad currently stars in the HBO series “Avenue 5” and lends his voice to the Apple animated series “Central Park.” He is known primarily for his feature roles, such as voicing Olaf in the “Frozen” franchise for Disney and playing LeFou in the live-action remake of “Beauty and the Beast.” He was nominated for a Tony Award in 2011 for starring in the original Broadway production of “The Book of Mormon.”

He is repped by WME, Sugar 23, P.J. Shapiro, and imPRint.

Fisher’s past work in TV includes the revival of “Arrested Development” at Netflix and the Australian series “Home and Away” earlier in her career. Her feature work includes films like “Wedding Crashers,” “Rango,” “Now You See Me,” and “The Beach Bum.”

She is repped by UTA and Sloane Offer.

“‘Wolf Like Me’ is a very meaningful project for me,” Forsythe said. “The stakes are extremely high but grounded by things we can all relate to. I’m so excited to have Isla and Josh on board, and I know the audience will be surprised seeing them in a different way as these characters. I was never going to tell this story with anyone other than Made Up Stories, and I feel very fortunate for us all to be teaming up with Endeavor Content and to have found a home with Peacock and Stan.”

Forsythe previously wrote and directed the feature “Little Monsters,” in which Gad starred. He also wrote and directed the films “Down Under” and “Ned,” while his TV credits include “Comedy Inc.” and “Double Take.”

He is repped by CAA, United Management, Grandview, and Hansen Jacobson.