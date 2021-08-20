Josh Duhamel Joins Renee Zellweger in NBC True Crime Series ‘The Thing About Pam’

Josh Duhamel will star opposite Renee Zellweger in the NBC limited series “The Thing About Pam.”

The series is based on the 2011 murder of Betsy Faria that resulted in her husband Russ’s conviction, although he insisted he didn’t kill her. His conviction was later overturned. This brutal crime set off a chain of events that would expose a diabolical scheme deeply involving Pam Hupp (Zellweger). Duhamel will play Joel Schwartz, Russ Faria’s defense attorney.

Duhamel most recently starred in the Netflix original series “Jupiter’s Legacy” based on the comic series of the same name. His other TV roles include “Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and the Notorious B.I.G.,” “11.22.63,” “Las Vegas,” and “All My Children.” He will next be seen opposite Jennifer Lopez in the film “Shotgun Wedding.” He has previously starred in films like the “Transformers” franchise, “When in Rome,” “Lost in the Sun,” “Bravetown,” and “Misconduct.”

He is repped by ICM, John Carrabino Management, Hansen Jacobson, and Viewpoint.

The Faria case was featured in multiple episodes of “Dateline NBC” and became one of the most popular topics ever featured on the show. It was also dissected on the 2019 podcast “The Thing About Pam,” which remains one of the most downloaded podcasts on iTunes.

Zellweger executive produces in addition to starring via her Big Picture Co. banner. Carmella Casinelli, Jenny Klein, Mary Margaret Kunze, Jessika Borsiczky, Liz Cole, Noah Oppenheim, Jason Blum, Chris McCumber and Jeremy Gold also executive produce. Blumhouse Television, NBC News Studios, and Big Picture Co. will produce.

Deadline first reported Duhamel’s casting.