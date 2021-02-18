‘Power Book IV: Force’: Isaac Keys, Shane Harper, Tommy Flanagan and Five More Cast in Starz Spinoff

The “Power” universe is expanding for the Starz franchise’s third spinoff “Power Book IV: Force,” with eight series regulars now joining lead Joseph Sikora.

Cast members announced for the spinoff include Isaac Keys (“Get Shorty”), Lili Simmons (“Ray Donovan”), Gabrielle Ryan (“The Have and Have Nots”), Shane Harper (“Hightown,” “A Teacher,”) Kris D. Lofton (“Ballers”), Anthony Fleming III (“Prison Break”), Lucien Cambric (“Chicago P.D.”) and Tommy Flanagan (“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2”).

Keys plays Diamond, a gentle giant who, before being imprisoned for a 15-year sentence, was the young head of Chicago’s most promising crew that was taking over the city. At the helm, he created a tactical drug-running outfit respected by all of Chicago’s crime families. Simmons stars as Claudia Flynn, the only daughter to the largest kingpin in Chicago and is determined to carve out her own path in the male-dominated business. Ryan plays Gloria, a former Marine and aspiring restaurateur with a knack for Michelin-level, Jamaican-inspired dishes. Harper stars as Vic Flynn, brother to Claudia and heir apparent to Chicago’s largest crime family who will fight to regain control of his rightful position at any and all costs. Lofton plays Jenard Sampson, the younger brother of Diamond who traded an education at Brown University with Chicago’s largest crew. Flemming III is JP Gibbs, a gifted jazz musician who operates a blues club that is the target of several attacks by local gang members. Cambric plays Darnell McDowell, a member of the Chicago Southside crew. Last but not least, Flanagan stars as Water Flynn the head of Chicago’s Irish crime family.

Sikora, aka Tommy Egan, returns to the Starz franchise to reprise the iconic and beloved role of the tritagonist-turned-antagonist. In “Power Book IV: Force,” the fan-favorite character will be the primary focus as he cuts ties and puts New York in his rearview mirror for good.

“Power” creator and showrunner Courtney A. Kemp will return to executive produce through her production company End of Episode and through her overall deal with Lionsgate Television. Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson will also return to executive produce through G-Unit Film and Television, alongside Mark Canton through Atmosphere Entertainment MM. Kemp, Jackson and Canton will be joined by series creator and showrunner Robert Munic. End of Episode’s Chris Selak, Danielle de Jesus, Shana Stein and Bart Wenrich will also continue executive producing. Lionsgate Television produces the series for Starz.

(Pictured, from left to right: Isaac Keys, Shane Harper, Tommy Flanagan)