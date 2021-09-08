Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s ‘Wolfboy and the Everything Factory’ Gets September Premiere Date at Apple TV Plus (TV News Roundup)

Apple TV Plus announced its fall lineup of series for kids and families, kicking off with Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s animated series “Wolfboy and the Everything Factory,” premiering on Sept. 24, and also including “Get Rolling With Otis,” which launches Oct. 8 and “Puppy Place” on Oct. 15.

The adventure series, created by Toff Mazery and Edward Jesse and executive produced by Gordon-Levitt, HitRecord, Bento Box Entertainment and Michael Ryan, is a 10-episode animated epic that follows oddball dreamer Wolfboy (voiced by Kassian Akhtar) as he discovers a strange realm at the center of the Earth, where fantastical beings called Sprytes create things for the natural world above.

“Get Rolling With Otis” follows the adventures of a friendly tractor. Based on the popular Penguin Random House books, the animated series is produced by 9 Story and Brown Bag Media and executive produced by Vince Commisso, Wendy Harris, author Loren Long, Darragh O’Connell and Angela C. Santomero.

The live-action “Puppy Place” chronicles the adventures of dog-loving siblings Charles and Lizzie Peterson and the pups they foster. “Puppy Place” is based on the book series by Scholastic, which produces the series. It is executive produced by Andrew Green, Linda Mathious, Heather MacGillvray, Vincent Brown and Ari Posner.

Watch a trailer for “Wolfboy and the Everything Factory” below.

