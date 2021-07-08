Joseph Gordon-Levitt Ponders His Luck in ‘Mr. Corman’ Trailer (TV News Roundup)

Apple TV Plus released a trailer for “Mr. Corman,” a new comedy series created and directed by show star Joseph Gordon-Levitt.

The first two episodes of “Mr. Corman” will premiere on Aug. 6, with each episode thereafter releasing weekly on Friday. The series follows Josh Corman (Gordon-Levitt), a failed musician who teaches the fifth grade at a San Fernando Valley public school. With his ex-fiancé Megan (Juno Temple) moving out and his high school friend Victor (Arturo Castro) moving in, Josh has been struggling through bouts of anxiety and loneliness, manifesting, as seen in the trailer, as a burning ball of fire hurtling toward Earth.

The cast also includes Debra Winger, Bobby Hall (known as the rapper Logic), Alexander Jo, Jamie Chung, Shannon Woodward and Hector Hernandez. Gordon-Levitt executive produces alongside Bruce Eric Kaplan, Ravi Nandan and Inman Young. Pamela Harvey White serves as producer.

Watch the trailer below.

Also in today’s TV news roundup:

DATES

“The Hunt for a Killer” will be available in North America, as a full season binge, on Sundance Now and AMC Plus, starting Aug. 12. Directed by Mikael Marcimain, the six-episode Swedish series is based on the true story of detectives Pelle Åkesson (Anders Beckman) and Monica Olhed (Lotten Roos) as they track down the killer of 10-year-old Helén Nilsson. A Yellow Bird Sweden AB, Sveriges Television AB and Film i Skåne AB production, “The Hunt for a Killer” is written by Lotta Erikson and Helene Lindholm. Banijay Rights distributes the series internationally.

PARTNERSHIPS

BET Digital announced a new partnership with Kin, a digital media and entertainment company that creates content for women ages 25 to 40. The partnership coincides with the launch of a new original series, “Celebrity Stash,” out July 9 on BET Her’s YouTube channel. In each episode a celebrity guest will invite fans into their home to help decide which treasures to keep — from Swarovski crystal baby shoes to multicolored motorcycles — and which to donate. Through Aug. 27, audiences will be invited into the homes of LeToya Luckett, Amara La Negra, Safaree, Young M.A., Bow Wow, Eva Marcille, Yandy Smith-Harris and B Simone. “Celebrity Stash” is produced by Shani Black and Gabrielle Jones, with Amber Mike serving as producer.

LATE NIGHT

Wanda Sykes will continue guest hosting “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” which will have on Nick Kroll, Chiney Ogwumike, and Macy Gray and the California Jet Club.