Jose Andino Joins ABC News in Key Senior Role

Jose Andino, a senior executive at CBS News, has joined ABC News as its vice president of process management, one of the first major hires by Kim Godwin, the Walt Disney unit’s new president.

Godwin announced the hire at her Friday-morning editorial meeting, according to two people familiar with the matter.

Andino worked in human resources at CBS News, but is expected to have eyes on broader areas at ABC, and is likely to serve as a key lieutenant for the news chief, one of these people said. This person described Andino as a “force” who could prove instrumental in shaping the culture at the news division under its new leader.

More to come…