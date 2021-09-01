Jordan Peele Signs Multi-Year TV Deal With Universal Studio Group

Following the historic box office success of Nia DaCosta’s horror flick “Candyman,” Jordan Peele and his Monkeypaw Productions banner (behind “Candyman” along with MGM), have inked a new creative TV partnership with Universal Studio Group. The exclusive pact follows Peele’s existing bond with the company, established in 2019 with a Universal Pictures deal to write and direct hit horror films “Get Out” and “Us,” which jointly grossed more than $500 million worldwide.

“The term ‘visionary’ is thrown around all too frequently in our business but in the case of Jordan Peele, it could not be more apt,” said Pearlena Igbokwe, chairman of Universal Studio Group, in a statement. “He brings clarity of purpose as well as cultural specificity to everything he does, and audiences worldwide have responded. I am truly honored that Jordan and his partner Win Rosenfeld have chosen our studio as their TV home for the foreseeable future.”

“We are so excited to partner with Pearlena and the incredible team at USG to produce the future of Monkeypaw’s television slate,” Rosenfeld, Monkeypaw’s president, added. “Their expertise, creativity and collaborative spirit is an ideal match for our company. This opportunity to continue making dynamic, diverse programming, while deepening our relationship with NBCU, is truly thrilling.”

Monkeypaw, known for producing features that tap into the cultural zeitgeist such as Spike Lee’s “BlacKkKlansman,” also has several commendable TV credits, including the Emmy Award-winning show “Key and Peele” on Comedy Central (in which Peele co-starred and co-created); the Emmy-nominated “The Twilight Zone” reboot for CBS; the Golden Globe-nominated “Hunters” starring Al Pacino and Logan Lerman for Amazon Prime Video; and “Lovecraft Country” for HBO, which was recognized with 18 Emmy nods this year, won the Critics’ Choice Award for Best Horror Series and was nominated for BAFTA TV Awards.

Universal released Monkeypaw and MGM’s “Candyman,” which was directed by Nia DaCosta and co-written by DaCosta, Peele and Rosenfeld, to No. 1 at the domestic box office, becoming the first movie from a Black female director to achieve this milestone.

“In the short amount of time I’ve spent with Jordan, Win and the fantastic Monkeypaw team, I have no doubt this will be a fruitful and fun collaboration. Given the diverse range of ideas we discussed, the sky’s the limit!,” Universal Television President Erin Underhill said.

Peele and Monkeypaw Productions are repped by CAA, Principato-Young and Jared Levine.