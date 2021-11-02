Jonathan Majors, Simu Liu to Host ‘SNL’; Taylor Swift to Return as Musical Guest

Jonathan Majors and Simu Liu are both set to make their hosting debuts on “Saturday Night Live.”

Majors will host the long-running NBC sketch series on Nov. 13. He will next be seen in the Netflix film “The Harder They Fall.” He is known for his roles in films like “The Last Black Man in San Francisco” and the HBO series “Lovecraft Country.” He is set to appear as the villain Kang the Conqueror in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) after making his debut in the Disney Plus series “Loki.”

Majors will be joined by musical guest Taylor Swift. It will be Swift’s fifth time appearing on “SNL.” Her album, “RED (Taylor’s Version,” will be released on Nov. 12.

Liu will host the Nov. 20 episodes of the series. Liu most recently made his debut in the MCU in the blockbuster film “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.” He is also known for starring in the CBC series “Kim’s Convenience.”

Saweetie will join Liu as the musical guest, marking her first time appearing on “SNL.” The multi-platinum global artist has a number one single, “Best Friend,” and is set to release her debut album, “Pretty Bitch Music,” early next year.

It was previously announced that “Succesion” star Kieran Culkin would host the Nov. 6 episode of “SNL” with Ed Sheeran as the musical guest. Sheeran’s appearance was in jeopardy after he tested positive for COVID-19, but he has been cleared to perform after quarantining.

“Saturday Night Live” is produced in association with Broadway Video. The creator and executive producer is Lorne Michaels.