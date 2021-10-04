Jonathan Adler to Host Interior Design Instructional Series for Wondrium

Wondrium has ordered 12 episodes of an interior design instructional series hosted by designer Jonathan Adler. The series, produced by Wondrium, will debut globally in the streaming service in 2022.

The untitled project, with a title to come, will feature Adler “illustrating the basic rules of design, and then how to break them,” the service said. “Through his own work, muses, and other world examples, the series will introduce new and modern approaches to interior design, with the goal of boosting confidence in all designers, at any skill level.”

Adler, who began his design career in pottery, first came to fame in the 1990s when Barneys bought his collection of pots, leading to a store in Soho. Soon Adler branched into more home design and today Jonathan Adler is an interior design brand with stores worldwide and a full slate of residential and commercial projects.

“Jonathan Adler is one of the world’s most celebrated and multi-hyphenated designers, a leader and educator in the industry with a gift for style,” said Wondrium president/CEO Paul Suijk. “We’re incredibly excited to give Wondrium members access to Adler’s talent and skill through this entertaining, informative and engaging series.”

Adler is the latest addition to Wondrium, the subscripted video on demand service that features a library of more than 7,500 hours of instructional and other nonfiction content.

“With age comes wisdom (and, in my case, tennis elbow),” said Adler. “I’ve been running my design business for more than 25 years, and I’m thrilled to be able to share my experience with Wondrium’s audience. After the course, viewers will have the background and tools they need to create exceptional spaces that reflect themselves at their most glamorous. Design is about communication: let’s talk.”