‘Jonas Brothers Family Roast’ to Premiere on Netflix in November

Netflix announced “Jonas Brothers Family Roast,” a new comedy special set to premiere on Nov. 23.

Joe, Nick and Kevin Jonas will be featured in Netflix’s first family roast special, which will be hosted by Kenan Thompson. Billed as a celebration of “the universal truth that no one can get under your skin quite like your own family,” “Jonas Brothers Family Roast” will feature sketches, songs, games and special guests all meant to tease the brothers about their lives and careers — which have included years as a band, separate solo stints, acting, reality television, high-profile exes, marriages, babies and more.

Currently announced special guests include Pete Davidson, Niall Horan, Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias, John Legend, Lilly Singh and Jack Whitehall, with more to come.

“You really don’t understand how the roasting thing works, do you?” Nick says to Joe in an announcement teaser for the special. “Roasted,” Joe retorts.

“Jonas Brothers Family Roast is produced by Fulwell 73. Executive producers include Emma Conway and Gabe Turner for Fulwell 73; showrunner James Longman; and all three of the Jonas Brothers. Lauren Greenberg serves as head writer.

The Jonas Brothers re-emerged in 2019 after six years on hiatus as a band with their single “Sucker,” which debuted at No. 1 and went triple platinum. In the 2019 Amazon Prime Video documentary “Chasing Happiness,” dans got a look at their initial rise to fame, which was largely associated with Disney, as well as their split in 2013 due to family tensions and creative differences, followed by their reunion. Their comeback album “Happiness Begins” debuted in June 2019 at No. 1.

See the teaser for “Jonas Brothers Family Roast” below.