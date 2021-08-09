Jon Stewart and Pete Davidson Organize All-Star Comedy Event to Benefit 9/11 Charities

Jon Stewart and Pete Davidson have teamed up to organize “NYC Still Rising After 20 Years: A Comedy Celebration,” an event next month meant to both mark the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, and also benefit 9/11 charities.

The show will take place on Sept. 12 at New York’s Madison Square Garden and feature performers including Amy Schumer, Bill Burr, Colin Jost, Colin Quinn, Dave Attell, Dave Chappelle, Jay Pharoah, Jimmy Fallon, John Mulaney, Michael Che, Ronny Chieng, Tom Segura and Wanda Sykes, in addition to Stewart and Davidson.

The two comedians announced the event on Monday morning. General tickets go on sale starting this Friday, August 13 at 12 p.m. ET on Ticketmaster.com; Live Nation is producing the show, with all proceeds going to 9/11 charities.

Stewart and Davidson mapped out the idea, with the help of James Dixon (Dixon Talent), Mike Berkowitz (WME), Tim Sarkes (Brillstein Entertainment Partners) and Geof Wills of (Live Nation).

“We wanted to put on a fun celebration to honor this great city’s resilience,” Stewart and Davidson said in a joint statement. “It’s nice to be able to do this with friends and people we love.”

Davidson’s father was a firefighter who died in the Sept. 11 attacks. Stewart has been active in recent years in pushing for support of Sept. 11 first responders, many of whom were exposed to toxic dust after the collapse of the World Trade Center and got sick. Recently, Stewart has also advocated for U.S. veterans who were exposed to toxic burn pits in Afghanistan and Iraq.

Audience members must provide proof of full COVID-19 vaccination, and no cell phones, cameras or recording devices will be allowed in the door. Advance tickets will go on sale on Wednesday, Aug. 11 through Thursday, Aug. 12 via Live Nation and MSG through Ticketmaster.