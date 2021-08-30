Apple’s ‘The Problem With Jon Stewart’ Reveals Premiere Date and New Teaser

Jon Stewart’s new current affairs series, “The Problem With Jon Stewart,” officially has a premiere date.

Stewart’s return to news will premiere on Apple TV Plus on Sept. 30, followed by new episodes every other week. The series’ official podcast will also be available that same day on Apple Podcasts, with new episodes dropping every week.

The teaser for the series features Stewart getting ready for the show while “24K Magic” by Bruno Mars plays. But when he catches a glimpse of himself in the mirror, Stewart exclaims: “What the hell happened to my face? Why would I go back to a visual medium?”

“The Problem With Jon Stewart” is described as a “multiple-season, single issue” series that aims to dive deep into the most important topics in today’s America. According to Apple’s press release, in the show, Stewart will be “in discussion with the people who are impacted by the issue — as well as those who have a hand in creating the impact. Together, they will discuss tangible steps that can lead to a solutionary path forward.”

The show’s companion podcast will extend each episode’s conversation, featuring its staff members. “The Problem With Jon Stewart” is part of his multi-year deal with Apple TV Plus and is hosted and executive produced by Stewart through his Busboy productions. Showrunner Brinda Adhikari and Stewart’s manager James Dixon also executive produce, as well as Richard Plepler through EDEN Productions. Chelsea Devantez serves as head writer for the series, and Lorrie Baranek is supervising producer.

Watch the teaser for “The Problem With Jon Stewart” below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UBMqejibrGg