Jon Koa Joins CBS Entertainment as Head of Comedy Development, Taking Over From Julie Pernworth

Jon Koa has joined CBS Entertainment in the role of executive vice president of comedy development, Variety has learned.

Koa takes over the role from longtime CBS executive Julie Pernworth, who announced her departure from the company back in June. Koa joins CBS from Condé Nast Entertainment, where he was senior vice president of scripted television. In his new role, he will report to CBS Entertainment president Kelly Kahl and senior executive vice president of programming Thom Sherman.

“Jon is a tremendously experienced television executive with an obvious passion for the development process,” said Kahl. “His reputation among his peers and the creative community is impeccable and he will be an extraordinary addition to the CBS team.”

“It was imperative we find just the right individual to lead our comedy team,” Sherman added. “Jon has tremendous creative chops and a keen eye for spotting writing that resonates. I look forward to working closely with him.”

In his new role, Koa will oversee all comedy development for CBS’ primetime programming. At Condé Nast, he developed projects for broadcast, streaming, and cable. He also oversaw the company’s intellectual properties for film and television content, including The New Yorker, Vanity Fair, Wired, GQ, Vogue, Glamour, Bon Appetit, and others.

Prior to his role at Condé Nast Entertainment, Koa was executive director of comedy programming and development at ABC from 2009-2015. In that role, he was part of the team that developed hit shows like “Black-ish,” “Fresh Off the Boat,” and “The Goldbergs.” He began his career in drama development at Universal Television, ultimately rising to the role of vice president of drama series.