Jon Hamm Returns for ‘Good Omens’ Season 2 on Amazon Prime Video

“Mad Men” star Jon Hamm is returning to Amazon Prime Video for season 2 of “Good Omens.”

Hamm will reprise the role of Archangel Gabriel in the series, which is currently in production in Scotland.

Also returning are Doon Mackichan (“Toast”), who plays Angel Michael, and Gloria Obianyo (“Dune”) as Uriel.

They will be joined by new angels Liz Carr (“Devs”) who plays Saraqael and Quelin Sepulveda (“Havoc”) as Muriel. Shelley Conn (“Bridgerton”) also joins as a “key character from Hell.”

“Good Omens” is based on the book of the same name by Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman. Season 2 will explore storylines that go beyond the original book, including a closer look at the friendship between “fussy angel” Aziraphale and “fast-living demon” Crowley.

“’Good Omens 2′ just would not be the same without the astonishing Jon Hamm as Gabriel, everyone’s worst boss,” said writer and co-showrunner Neil Gaiman in a statement. “The story that Terry Pratchett and I created all those years ago continues to take us from London’s Soho into Heaven and Hell. It’s a delight for me to bring back characters we loved (or hated) and bring in new characters, from the shiniest top floors of Heaven to the dankest basements of Hell, to love (or to hate, or to love to hate or hate to love). All of them are part of the strange and unusually beloved family of ‘Good Omens.’”

Douglas Mackinnon, director and co-showrunner added: “I couldn’t be happier that Jon has come back to do more ‘Good Omens’ as the Archangel Gabriel, who is second in command in Heaven. He joins us nearly halfway through production, when we have already welcomed to the ‘Good Omens 2’ family familiar faces in familiar roles, familiar faces in unfamiliar roles, and unfamiliar faces in unfamiliar roles. We also have an unfamiliar face in a familiar role.”



As well as co-showrunning with Douglas Mackinnon, Gaiman exec produces the series alongside Rob Wilkins of Narrativia, representing Terry Pratchett’s estate, John Finnemore, and BBC Studios Productions’ head of comedy Josh Cole.

Finnemore co-writes alongside Gaiman while Mackinnon directs.