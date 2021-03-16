‘Bachelorette’ Couple JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers to Host TBS Dating Show ‘The Big D’

Real-life couple JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers, who met on “The Bachelorette,” will host a new dating show called “The Big D” on TBS.

The cabler has greenlit 10 hourlong episodes of the dating competition series, which is explained as a social experiment that follows recent divorcees — hence the show being titled, “The Big D” — as they search for romance in paradise with one catch: their exes will be along for the journey.

“After a year full of challenges, the opportunity to join forces with TBS and help people find love was a no-brainer,” said Fletcher and Rodgers in a statement. “We’re excited to go on this adventure in paradise with romantic hopefuls as they step out of their comfort zones and face unconventional dating scenarios in hopes of finding new love.”

The series will feature 10 divorced couples as they move into a tropical villa in Costa Rica together to re-learn how to date and look for love with the other contestants in the house. In each episode, one person who isn’t relationship material will be eliminated, and jealous exes may try to send their rival home or defend their exes’ honor.

“The Big D” hails from Lighthearted Entertainment, the creators of hit dating shows like VH1’s “Dating Naked” and MTV’s “Are You the One?” Rob LaPlante, Jeff Spangler and Kevin Lee are executive producers.

“Watching other people’s relationships and rooting for old romances and new couples is addictive. ‘The Big D’ is another attention-grabbing, bold creation in our growing unscripted portfolio,” said Brett Weitz, general manager for TNT, TBS and truTV.

“Dating is terrifying. Dating alongside your ex while living in the same house could be paralyzing or could help reignite an old flame,” said Corie Henson, EVP, head of unscripted for TNT, TBS and truTV. “’The Big D’ has all of the elements of a great relationship series with a bit of a twist. I can’t wait to see what happens.”

Fletcher and Rodgers met on Season 12 of ABC’s “The Bachelorette” in 2016 when Fletcher starred on the hit dating show. Since then, the engaged couple has embarked on a TV hosting career together with home renovation show “Cash Pad” on CNBC.

The announcement of the reality TV couple’s new TBS show is timely, as the most recently season of “The Bachelor” just wrapped its season last night. Fletcher has remained part of “The Bachelor” family, regularly appearing in cameos or as a guest host throughout the franchise.