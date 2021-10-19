‘John Wick’ Starz Prequel Series ‘The Continental’ Adds Five to Cast, Including ‘Vida’ Alum Mishel Prada

The “John Wick” prequel series at Starz, “The Continental,” is rounding out its main cast with five new additions.

Mishel Prada (“Vida”) will play KD; Hubert Point Du-Jour (“Blindspot,” “Madame Secretary”) will play Miles; Jessica Allain (“The Laundromat,” “Thriller”) has been cast as Lou; Nhung Kate (“Swapping Fate,” “The Better Man”) has been cast as Yen; and Ben Robson (“Animal Kingdom,” “Vikings”) has been cast as Frankie.

The five join previously announced series lead Colin Woodell as well as cast member Mel Gibson.

“The Continental” will explore the origin behind the titular hotel-for-assassins through the eyes and actions of Winston Scott (Woodell), who is dragged into the Hell-scape of a 1975 New York City to face a past he thought he’d left behind. Winston charts a deadly course through the New York’s mysterious underworld in a harrowing attempt to seize the iconic hotel, which serves as the meeting point for the world’s most dangerous criminals. In the films, Scott is played by Ian McShane.

“The Continental,” which will air as a three-episode event series, hails from writers and executive producers Greg Coolidge and Kirk Ward, who also serve as showrunners. Chad Stahelski, Derek Kolstad, David Leitch, Shawn Simmons, Paul Wernick, and Rhett Reese all serve as executive producers with Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee of Thunder Road Pictures also executive producing.

Point Du-Jour is repped by Buchwald and Kanner Entertainment Inc. Allain is repped by UTA, Link Entertainment and Independent Talent Group. Prada is repped by UTA. Nhung is repped by Bowery Artists. Robson is repped by Management 360 and Rogue Management.