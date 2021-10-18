Mel Gibson to Star in ‘John Wick’ Prequel Series ‘The Continental’ at Starz

Mel Gibson will star in the “John Wick” prequel series “The Continental” at Starz, Variety has confirmed.

“The Continental” was originally ordered at Starz in 2018 and focuses on the inner workings of the titular hotel from the film franchise, which is a refuge for assassins.

“The Continental” will explore the origin behind the hotel-for-assassins through the eyes and actions of a young Winston Scott, who is dragged into the Hell-scape of a 1975 New York City to face a past he thought he’d left behind. Winston charts a deadly course through the New York’s mysterious underworld in a harrowing attempt to seize the iconic hotel, which serves as the meeting point for the world’s most dangerous criminals.

Gibson will play a new character named Cormac, though no further details are available about his character. It was previously announced that “The Continental” will be a three-night event series at Starz, with no premiere date currently set.

The series hails from writers and executive producers Greg Coolidge and Kirk Ward, who also serve as showrunners. Chad Stahelski, Derek Kolstad, David Leitch, Shawn Simmons, Paul Wernick, and Rhett Reese all serve as executive producers with Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee of Thunder Road Pictures also executive producing.

This will mark the first regular television role of Gibson’s career. He previously appeared in the Australian series “The Sullivans” in the 1970s and has made occasional appearances on shows since. He is primarily known for his film roles, including the “Lethal Weapon” and “Mad Max” franchises, “Braveheart,” “The Patriot,” and “Signs.”

Gibson is also a celebrated director, having won the Oscar for best director for “Braveheart,” with the film also winning best picture. He received an Oscar nomination for best director in 2017 for the World War II drama “Hacksaw Ridge.” His other directorial efforts include “Apocalypto” and “The Passion of the Christ.” As an actor, he has been working on mostly smaller, independent productions for the past decade after it was revealed he made anti-Semitic and racist comments in different incidents over the years.

Gibson is repped by APA and attorney Leigh Brecheen.

The three “John Wick” films have collectively grossed more than $300 million at the global box office. The fourth film is currently filming with a planned release on May 27, 2022.

Deadline first reported Gibson’s casting.