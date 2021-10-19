‘John Wick’ Starz Prequel Series ‘The Continental’ Casts Colin Woodell in Lead Role

The “John Wick” prequel series at Starz, “The Continental,” has cast Colin Woodell in the lead role, Variety has learned.

Woodell will star as a young Winston Scott, the character played in the film franchise by Ian McShane. “The Continental” will explore the origin behind the titular hotel-for-assassins through the eyes and actions of Scott, who is dragged into the Hell-scape of a 1975 New York City to face a past he thought he’d left behind. Winston charts a deadly course through the New York’s mysterious underworld in a harrowing attempt to seize the iconic hotel, which serves as the meeting point for the world’s most dangerous criminals.

Woodell is now the second cast member announced for the series. It was previously announced that Mel Gibson would appear as a new character named Cormac.

Woodell most recently appeared in the critically-acclaimed HBO Max series “The Flight Attendant.” His other TV credits include “The Purge,” “The Originals,” “Masters of Sex,” and “Designated Survivor.” On the feature side, he starred in “The Call of the Wild” alongside Harrison Ford and previously appeared in projects like “Unfriended: Dark Web.”

He is repped by Management 360 and Gersh.

“The Continental,” which will air as a three-episode event series, hails from writers and executive producers Greg Coolidge and Kirk Ward, who also serve as showrunners. Chad Stahelski, Derek Kolstad, David Leitch, Shawn Simmons, Paul Wernick, and Rhett Reese all serve as executive producers with Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee of Thunder Road Pictures also executive producing.

The three “John Wick” films have collectively grossed more than $300 million at the global box office. The fourth film is currently filming with a planned release on May 27, 2022.