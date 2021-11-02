John Skipper, Dan Le Batard’s Meadowlark Media Hires Deirdre Fenton as Head of Unscripted (EXCLUSIVE)

John Skipper and Dan Le Batard’s Meadowlark Media has brought on Deirdre Fenton as executive director of unscripted, Variety has learned exclusively.

In her new role, Fenton will oversee the company’s unscripted programming. She will report to Skipper, who is the CEO of Meadowlark. One of Fenton’s early focuses will be leading Meadowlark’s relationship with Apple, with Meadowlark recently signing a first-look deal with the streamer.

“Deirdre has a fabulous eye for what makes a good story and the industry experience to bring it to life,” said Skipper. “Having had the good fortune to work with her often in recent years, I look forward to seeing the immediate and positive impact she will have on Meadowlark.”

Prior to joining Meadowlark, Fenton worked at both ESPN and DAZN in the documentary space. Her time at ESPN included work on the “30 for 30” franchise, as well as producing the Academy Award-winning documentary “OJ: Made in America.” She also produced the BAFTA-winning and Emmy-nominated doc “Hillsborough.” While at DAZN, she and her team produced “One Night: Joshua vs. Ruiz” and the “40 Days” docuseries.

In addition to Fenton, Eve Wulf has been hired to serve as producer, Development and Production, for Meadowlark. She will report to Fenton. She was previously at ESPN, working on “30 for 30.” She was also an associate producer on “The Last Dance.”

“Meadowlark has quickly established a reputation for being a place where creatives want to go to tell stories and I’m honored to help the company as it continues to expand its ambitious slate of projects and collaborations,” said Fenton.

Meadowlark was launched in January, with the company at that time announcing an initial focus on sports content. However, they have previously stated that they will partner with many different creators in a variety of content areas.