John Skipper, Dan Le Batard’s Meadowlark Media Sets First-Look Deal at Apple

John Skipper and Dan Le Batard’s Meadowlark Media has signed a multi-year first-look deal with Apple.

Under the deal, Meadowlark will produce documentary and unscripted series for the streamer. Meadowlark was launched in January, with the company at that time announcing an initial focus on sports content. However, they have previously stated that they will partner with many different creators in a variety of content areas.

In April, DraftKings and Meadowlark announced a content, distribution, monetization, and sponsorship agreement with Meadowlark Media centered on “The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz.”

Skipper is the former president of ESPN. He resigned from that position in 2017. He first joined ESPN in 1997 and took over as president in 2012. In addition to forming Meadowlark with Le Batard, Skipper is currently the executive chairman of DAZN Group.

Le Batard is a popular TV, radio and podcast host. He also worked at ESPN, leaving the company after nearly a decade in 2020. Le Batard is a Miami sports fixture, having worked for the Miami Herald for more than 25 years. He has been doing sports radio since 2004. ESPN Radio picked up the Miami-based program in 2013.

This is the latest announcement related to unscripted and documentary programming Apple has made recently. Earlier on Monday, the streamer announced that it has ordered “The Reluctant Traveler,” a travel docuseries that will be hosted by Eugene Levy. Other Apple documentary projects include “Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry,” Werner Herzog’s “Fireball: Visitors from Darker Worlds,” and “Boys State.”