John Mulaney Gives Seth Meyers First Interview After Rehab, Thanks Him for Intervention Involvement

John Mulaney returned to touring in recent months after his widely-publicized rehab stay, and gave his first interview about the process on the Sept. 8 episode of “Late Night with Seth Meyers.”

The segment focused on Mulaney’s tumultuous last year, centering on a funny yet somber story about an intervention that included Meyers, fellow comedians and other “Saturday Night Live” alumni.

“I continued using drugs, you and some other friends staged an intervention, as you recall,” he said. “I went to rehab again, this time for two months. I got out in February, I lived in sober living for another month and a half.”

Later in the segment, Mulaney spoke about the intervention in more detail.

“When I opened the door, I knew right away it was an intervention,” he said. “That’s how bad of a drug problem I had, that when I opened the door and saw people I went, ‘This is probably an intervention.’ You know the gambit: that I was going to dinner with a friend from college at their apartment, and you were the first person I saw as I walked through he doorway where I knew this was an intervention. So, ‘I’m going to dinner with a friend from college, going to dinner with a friend from college, going to dinner with a friend from college, what’s Seth Meyers doing here? Fuck! Fuck!'”

“I needed to be the smartest person in the room even at the intervention,” he later said. “So I remember saying to all of you, ‘Before you all read your letter, I have a drug problem and I need help.’ Just to scoop you.”

Mulaney also reinforced his gratitude for Meyers, saying, “Sitting here tonight, I’m so grateful to you and to everyone there for saving my life.”

In the interview, Mulaney also revealed that he is expecting a child with actress Olivia Munn. Their rumored relationship fueled tabloid fodder in the months following his rehab stay.

Watch the full interview below: