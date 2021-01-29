Joel Kinnaman Boards ‘In Treatment’ Reboot at HBO (EXCLUSIVE)

Joel Kinnaman has been cast in the upcoming “In Treatment” reboot at HBO, Variety has learned exclusively.

The reimagined series brings a diverse trio of patients in session with the observant, empathetic Dr. Brooke Taylor (Uzo Aduba), who is wrestling with her own issues in this half-hour drama series.

Kinnaman will star as Adam, Brooke’s long-time on-again, off-again boyfriend who has resurfaced, bringing further complication to Brooke’s personal life.

Along with Kinnaman and Aduba, previously announced cast members include Anthony Ramos, Liza Colón-Zayas, John Benjamin Hickey, and Quintessa Swindell. The series is currently in production, but no premiere date has been set at this time.

Kinnaman was most recently seen in the feature “Brothers by Blood” and in Season 2 of the Apple drama “For All Mankind.” On the TV side, he is known for roles in “The Killing,” Season 1 of “Altered Carbon,” “House of Cards,” and Amazon’s series adaptation of “Hanna.” In features, he previously starred in “The Suicide Squad” and will reprise his role in James Gunn’s upcoming soft reboot of the film. His other film roles include “Robocop,” “The Informer,” and “Run All Night.”

He is repped by WME, Magnolia Entertainment, Rogers & Cowan PMK.

Stephen Levinson, Mark Wahlberg, Hagai Levi, Jennifer Schuur, Joshua Allen, and Melissa Bernstein are executive producers on “In Treatment,” with Joanne Toll and Noa Tishby co-executive producing. It is produced by HBO Entertainment in association with Leverage, Closest to the Hole Productions, and Sheleg.

The original “In Treatment” starred Gabriel Byrne and Dianne Wiest. It was based on the Israeli series “BeTipul.” “In Treatment” originally ran for three seasons and over 100 episodes on HBO from 2008-2010. It received seven Emmy nominations during its run. Wiest won the Emmy for best supporting actress in a drama while Glynn Turman won for best guest actor in a drama. Byrne won a Golden Globe for the show in 2009.