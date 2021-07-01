Joel Kim Booster Joins Maya Rudolph Comedy Series at Apple

Joel Kim Booster has joined the upcoming Maya Rudolph-led comedy series at Apple.

The untitled series follows Molly (Rudolph), a woman whose seemingly perfect life is upended after her husband leaves her with nothing but 87 billion dollars. Booster will play the role of Nicholas, Molly’s loyal assistant. Along with Booster and Rudolph, “Pose” alum Mj Rodriguez will also star in the series.

The Apple announcement marks the second casting for Booster this week. Variety exclusively reported that he and Bowen Yang will star in the romantic comedy ““Fire Island” from director Andrew Ahn. His other recent credits include “Big Mouth,” “Search Party,” “Sunnyside,” and “Shrill.” He was recently named one of Entertainment Weekly’s “11 Asian American Comics Who Killed It This Year.”

Booster is repped by Omnipop Talent Group, WME, and Felker Toczek.

Created, written and executive produced by Yang and Hubbard, the new series is also executive produced by Rudolph through her production company, Animal Pictures, with Natasha Lyonne and Danielle Renfrew Behrens also executive producing. Dave Becky of 3 Arts executive produces. Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, serves as the studio.

