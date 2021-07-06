‘Joe Exotic’ Peacock Series Casts Kyle MacLachlan as Howard Baskin

Kyle MacLachlan will play Howard Baskin in the upcoming Peacock series “Joe Exotic,” Variety has learned.

MacLachlan will star opposite series lead Kate McKinnon, who will play Carole Baskin. Howard is described as Carole’s even-keeled husband who supports her throughout the endeavor with Joe. John Cameron Mitchell will play Joe Exotic. Brian Van Holt will play John Reinke, Sam Keeley will play John Finlay, William Fichtner will play Rick Kirkham, and Natt Wolff will play Travis Maldonado.

MacLachlan’s past TV roles include his role in David Lynch’s “Twin Peaks,” which earned him two Emmy nominations and a Golden Globe. He would go on to reprise the role nearly three decades later for Showtime in “Twin Peaks: The Return.” His other TV roles include “Sex and the City,” “Desperate Housewives,” “Portlandia,” and “The Good Fight.” His feature roles include “Dune,” “Blue Velvet,” and “Inside Out.”

He is repped by UTA, Management 360, and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.

Adapted from the Wondery Podcast of the same name, “Joe Exotic” centers on Carole Baskin (McKinnon), a big cat enthusiast, who learns that fellow exotic animal lover Joe “Exotic” Schreibvogel (Mitchell) is breeding and using his big cats for profit. She sets out to shut down his venture, inciting a quickly escalating rivalry. But Carole has a checkered past of her own, and when the claws come out, Joe will stop at nothing to expose what he sees as her hypocrisy.

Etan Frankel serves as writer and executive producer under his overall deal with UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group. McKinnon executive produces along with Wondery’s Hernan Lopez, Marshall Lewy and Aaron Hart. UCP will produce. Justin Tipping will direct the first four episodes, including the pilot.