Peacock’s ‘Joe Exotic’ Series Replaces Dennis Quaid With William Fichtner as Rick Kirkham

William Fichtner will play Rick Kirkham in the upcoming Peacock series “Joe Exotic,” replacing previously announced cast member Dennis Quaid in the role.

Per the NBCUniversal streamer’s announcement, Quaid had to step away from the project due to a scheduling conflict. Fichtner joins previously announced series leads Kate McKinnon, who will play Carole Baskin, and John Cameron Mitchell, who will play Joe Exotic. Brian Van Holt will play John Reinke, Sam Keeley will play John Finlay and Natt Wolff will play Travis Maldonado.

Adapted from the Wondery Podcast of the same name, “Joe Exotic” centers on Carole Baskin (McKinnon), a big cat enthusiast, who learns that fellow exotic animal lover Joe “Exotic” Schreibvogel (Mitchell) is breeding and using his big cats for profit. She sets out to shut down his venture, inciting a quickly escalating rivalry. But Carole has a checkered past of her own, and when the claws come out, Joe will stop at nothing to expose what he sees as her hypocrisy. As fans of the “Tiger King” podcast and Netflix show know, the results prove dangerous. Kirkham, an American journalist based in Norway, was the “Tiger King’s” reality show producer.

Etan Frankel serves as writer and executive producer under his overall deal with UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group. McKinnon executive produces along with Wondery’s Hernan Lopez, Marshall Lewy and Aaron Hart. UCP will produce. Justin Tipping will direct the first four episodes, including the pilot.

Fichtner is repped by Thruline Entertainment, Principal Entertainment LA, Sloan, Offer, Weber And Dern, LLPand Innovative Artists.