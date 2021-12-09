Joe Biden to Make First Late Night Appearance as President on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

Joe Biden will make his first late night guest appearance as president on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Friday evening, Fallon announced via social media Thursday.

Though Biden’s appearance will be virtual, the last time we saw him grace the late night stage was during Barack Obama’s two terms. Donald Trump opted out of the late night TV landscape, but the 44th president was a trailblazer — Obama’s in-studio guest appearance on “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno” in 2009 was actually the first of its kind for any sitting U.S. president. He also appeared on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” “Real Time with Bill Maher,” “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee,” and “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

Fallon, known for his comedic antics, musical chops and jovial demeanor, may be a good choice for Biden’s first foray in major late night shows as president — though this isn’t the president’s first time on the hot seat getting grilled by hosts. His first campaign appearance back in 2019 was on Stephen Colbert’s show. Colbert didn’t shy away from tough questions, getting into the “meat and potatoes” of Biden’s run for president after two previously unsuccessful attempts. Biden was asked about whether or not he wanted to bring America back to a “pre-Trump normalcy” and had some public slip-ups (like mistaking the decade of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s assassination), but Colbert also got lighthearted with the former VP and asked him about the last time he had asked Michelle Obama for advice.

“Only to be my vice president,” Biden replied, playing along with the joke.

Biden’s episode will air at 11:35 p.m. ET on Dec. 10.