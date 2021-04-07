Jodie Turner-Smith Exits ‘Witcher: Blood Origin’ Prequel Series

Jodie Turner-Smith has exited Netflix’s “Witcher” prequel series, “The Witcher: Blood Origin,” due to a scheduling conflict.

Turner-Smith was set to play a warrior named Éile, one of the leads in the six-episode limited series. Laurence O’Fuarain was also recently cast in a lead role.

The series will take place 1,200 years before the events of “The Witcher,” starring Henry Cavill, and show the backstory of the elven civilization before its fall. “Blood Origin” will tell a story lost to time — the creation of the very first Witcher and the events that lead to the pivotal “conjunction of the spheres,” when the worlds of monsters, men and elves merged to become one.

Turner-Smith will next be seen in A24’s “After Yang,” Amazon’s “Without Remorse” and as Anne Boleyn a Channel 5 miniseries.

Declan de Barra is executive producer and showrunner, with Lauren Schmidt Hissrich also serving as an executive producer. Andrzej Sapkowski will serve as creative consultant on the series. Jason Brown and Sean Daniel from Hivemind, and Tomek Baginski and Jarek Sawko from Platige Films will all serve as executive producers.

Deadline was first to report news of the departure.

