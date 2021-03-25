CBS Extends Contact With Sportscasting Veteran Jim Nantz

Jim Nantz will have more time to say “Hello Friends” on CBS.

The sportscasting veteran will extend his time with CBS Sports as part of a contract renewal that will keep one of the network’s key sportscasters on board for several more years.

A CBS Sports spokesperson confirmed that Nantz, known for calling CBS’ Sunday-football package alongside Tony Romo, and for narrating both its Masters and NCAA March Madness coverage, would remain at the network following a recent negotiation. CBS Sports declined to offer specifics of the new deal. Sports Business Journal previously reported Nantz’ contract renewal.

Nantz’ pact had been slated to expire this Spring, and that had spurred questions to Sean McManus, chairman of CBS Sports, during a recent press conference marking the start of March Madness. McManus had said he had “no plans” to change Nantz’ status with the network following the basketball tournament.

Nantz has been with CBS Sports since 1985 and has anchored its Masters coverage since 1989.

The contract extension comes after CBS Sports and its parent, ViacomCBS, renewed a critical rights deal with the National Football League that will keep the CBS Sunday-afternoon football package going for the next decade. ViacomCBS agreed to pay approximately $2.1 billion per year. Having top talent to call games is seen as an important element in the contracts, and many of the top networks considered their announcer options as they held negotiations with the league. CBS Sports agreed to a deal with Romo that will pay the former Dallas Cowboy in the neighborhood of $17 million per year, leading to speculation that Nantz would seek similar terms as a condition of his renewal.

