×
Switch edition between U.S. Edition Asia Edition Global Edition
Read Next: ‘Grey’s Anatomy,’ ‘Station 19’ Showrunner Krista Vernoff Renews Overall Deal With ABC Signature

Tony Hale, David Cross, Aisha Tyler and More Remember Jessica Walter: ‘A Queen in Every Way’

Jessica Walter dead
Photo by Katy Winn/Invision/AP

After news broke on Thursday that the legendary Jessica Walter had died, celebrities took to social media to share condolences and fond memories of the award-winning actress.

Walter, who was 80, was best known for her portrayal of Lucille Bluth in “Arrested Development.” Her career spanned more than six decades and included other iconic roles, such as Malory Archer in “Archer” and the title character in the 1970s crime drama “Amy Prentiss.”

In addition to film and TV, Walter also found success in theater, starring in Broadway productions like “Advise & Consent,” Neil Simon’s “Rumors,” “A Severed Head,” “Nightlife” and “Photo Finish,” which earned her the Clarence Derwent Award for Most Promising Newcomer.

“She was a force, and her talent and timing were unmatched,” Tony Hale said. “Rest In Peace Mama Bluth.”

Hale played Walter’s son, Buster Bluth, on “Arrested Development.”

David Cross, who also starred in “Arrested Development” alongside Walter, tweeted, “I consider myself privileged and very lucky to have been able to work with her.”

Alia Shawkat, who played Walter’s granddaughter Maeby Fünke in “Arrested Development,” posted a tribute on Instagram, writing, “love you Gangie.”

“Jessica Walter never missed,” wrote John Levenstein, who produced and wrote for “Arrested Development.” “If she didn’t get a laugh there was a problem with the script.”

“Archer” star Aisha Tyler called Walter “a queen in every way: kind, classy, incredibly talented, generous with love & support.”

Viola Davis honored Walter on Twitter, writing, “I grew up watching you AND admiring you.”

Dylan Gelula, who worked with Walter on “Jennifer Falls,” also took to Twitter to share a memory of the late actress. Attaching a photo from the show, Gelula called Walter “one of the sharpest funniest hardest working actors” she will ever know.

See more reactions below:

Comments

More From Our Brands

ad