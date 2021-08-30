Jesse Williams Joins Aubrey Plaza, Ramón Rodríguez in Hulu Drama Pilot ‘Olga Dies Dreaming’

Jesse Williams has joined the cast of the Hulu drama pilot “Olga Dies Dreaming.”

Williams joins previously announced series leads Aubrey Plaza and Ramón Rodríguez in the pilot, which is based on the yet-to-be-released novel of the same name by Xóchitl Gonzalez. It was ordered to pilot at the streamer back in April.

The show tells the story of a Nuyorican brother(Rodríguez) and sister (Plaza) from a gentrifying Sunset Park, Brooklyn, reckoning with the absent, politically radical mother and their glittering careers among New York City’s elite in the wake of Hurricane Maria.

Williams will play Matteo, who is described as a collector of music, of objects, of trivia, and mainly, of opinions. A passionate Brooklynite, he won’t just tell you where to find the best slice, he’ll drive you there to get it. He’d come across as a know it all if, in fact, he wasn’t so genuinely curious about everything. He’s a person keenly aware of people’s inclination to put everyone and everything into neat little boxes and he firmly refuses to conform.

Williams is perhaps best known for his 12-season run on the hit ABC medical drama “Grey’s Anatomy.” Williams portrayed Jackson Avery on the series since 2009, with ABC announcing his exit from the show back in May. He also made multiple appearances as the character on the spinoff series “Station 19.” Williams is no stranger to Hulu audiences, either, having appeared in multiple episodes of the Hulu limited series “Little Fires Everywhere.” He is also known for his roles in films such as “The Cabin in the Woods” and “Lee Daniels’ The Butler.”

He is repped by Management 360, CAA, and Granderson Des Rochers.

Gonzalez is writing and executive producing the pilot for “Olga Dies Dreaming”. Alfonso Gomez-Rejon will direct and executive produce. Both Plaza and Rodríguez will produce in addition to starring. 20th Television is the studio.