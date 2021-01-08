×
‘Jeopardy!’ to End Alex Trebek’s Legendary Run With Moving Final Tribute

JEOPARDY, Alex Trebek, host, 2002, 1984-
©ABC/Courtesy Everett Collection

Alex Trebek’s final episode of “Jeopardy!”, which airs this evening, will conclude with a moving tribute to the legendary game-show host, who died on Nov. 8.

The minute-and-a-half-long package includes clips from his earliest days on the “Jeopardy!” stage 37 years ago through the mustache-less modern era, showing Trebek at his most charming and playful — dressed up as Kiss’ Gene Simmons and the Statue of Liberty, and good-naturedly conversing with contestants.

The tribute ends with a dedication to Trebek, “Forever in our Hearts, Always our Inspiration.”

Watch the whole video below:

