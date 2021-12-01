‘Jeopardy!’ Contestant Becomes First Trans Person to Make Tournament of Champions

On Tuesday, Amy Schneider became the first out trans person in the history of “Jeopardy!” to make the Tournament of Champions.

An engineering student from Oakland, Calif., Schneider won her 10th game in a row on Tuesday, qualifying her for the annual event that brings together the top 15 players of the season. She has won $380,200, the eighth-highest total this year.

On Nov. 26, the official “Jeopardy!” Twitter account posted a video of her discussing why she chose to wear a trans pride flag pin while competing.

“Thanksgiving is a time for family, and sadly it’s still true for a lot of trans people that that can be difficult for them, that they may have a difficult relationship with their families. I’m fortunate enough not to have that issue myself, but I know it’s out there, so I just wanted to send that message of support,” she said.

On her own account, she posted a thread expanding on her thoughts.

“I didn’t want to make too much about being trans, at least in the context of the show. I am a trans woman, and I’m proud of that fact, but I’m a lot of other things, too!,” she wrote.

“The fact is, I don’t actually think about being trans all that often, and so when appearing on national television, I wanted to represent that part of my identity accurately: as important, but also relatively minor. But I also didn’t want it to seem as if it was some kind of shameful secret. While it’s gratifying to know that people didn’t necessarily know I was trans until they read about it, I do want people to know that aspect of me. I think being trans is really cool!”

She also provided links to support organizations “close to [her] heart”: Trans Lifeline and the Transgender Law Center.

In 2020, Kate Freeman became the first out trans person to win a game of “Jeopardy!”